England Lioness Michelle Agyemang's private life away from the spotlight

With the Women's Euros now upon us, there's an exciting new era for the England Lionesses as they prepare to defend the title they won in 2022.

This year's squad features several new faces, including the promising 19-year-old striker, Michelle Agyemang. Born on 3 February 2006, she is already considered a rising star in women's football.

As the young footballer gears up for England's first game on Saturday 5 July, you might be wondering about the London-born star's life away from the spotlight. Here's what we know…

© The FA via Getty Images Who is Michelle Agyemang? The English-born forward, of Ghanaian descent, grew up in Essex, where football was woven into daily life. Her father coached at a grassroots level, and her brother also played. While Michelle is a lifelong and dedicated Arsenal fan, loyalties were split in their household – her father is a Manchester United fan; her brother, who Michelle likes to claim she's "definitely better than" now, follows Chelsea; and her sister supports West Ham. Meanwhile, her mother "supports anyone" to keep the peace.

© Instgram Life before playing for England It was only in 2021 that Michelle was actually a ballgirl at Wembley, watching from the sidelines as the Lionesses played against Northern Ireland. This match, which England won 4-0, also happened to be Sarina Wiegman’s first Wembley game as England's head coach – little did Michelle know she'd be playing under the head coach four years later.

© Getty Images A future off the pitch Beyond football, Michelle is also pursuing her education. She is currently studying Business Management at King's College London, balancing her demanding professional football career with her academic pursuits.

© Instgram From Arsenal to England Michelle has been at Arsenal since the age of six and quickly progressed through the ranks, making her senior Arsenal debut at the age of 16 in November 2022. She signed her first professional contract with the club in May 2024 and still plays as a forward for Arsenal in the Women's Super League (WSL).