Meet the real-life WAGs of the Buffalo Bills

Daiyaana is a model and was recently the cover star for Harper's Bazaar Vietnam. She is the fiancée of offensive lineman Dion Dawkins. Dion shared with E! News: "For everybody who has a significant other, they know the weight that that other pulls. And when you're in this world that we're in, with a lot of different things, a lot of people pulling at you, and a lot of sources of ups and downs of the roller coaster, and you have that one stable person that you can rely on and go home and hug and get a laugh no matter what, I think that's dope."