Meet the real-life WAGs of the Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills' wives and girlfriends, known as WAGs, are showing their support for the NFL team this football season. The impressive roster of hype women includes actresses, models and hard-working moms who cheer on their partners during the intense games and help provide that calm in the chaos. Whether the WAGs are rooting for the New York team on the field or are giving inspirational speeches to their partners off the field, they've certainly made an impact in their lives. Find out all about the WAGs below.
Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen
Hailee Steinfeld and quarterback Josh Allen tied the knot in May 2025 and have been enjoying their newlywed life together. The Sinners actress became linked to the football player in May 2023 however the couple hard-launched online in July 2024 when Josh posted a picture with Hailee on his social media. The pair got engaged in November 2024 and they shared the exciting news in a joint post.
Alexis Jones and DaQuan Jones
Alexis has been married to DaQuan since March 2019, and she has kept her life busy with the NFL team apart from being a doting mother-of-two. She is the Vice President of The National Football Wives Association, which provides support to wives of football players. Alexis is also the co-founder and CEO of a financial app called SnapBack Returns, which notifies you when your payments are due for your online purchases.
Paige Buechele and Shane Buechele
Paige has always been a fan of the game and is a retired cheerleader. She and Shane romantically met while they attended the University of Texas. They got married in July 2022 and in April 2025, they welcomed Blaize Haven. Paige shared online: "Five weeks early, but right on God's time. Baby girl and momma are doing good and have crushed the whirlwind of the first 48 hours with a preemie!"
Alysha Monet Anderson and Alec Anderson
Alysha and offensive lineman Alec Anderson got married in July 2025 in a beautiful outdoor ceremony, after they got engaged in November 2024. For Alysha's recent birthday, Alec wrote on social media: "I am so appreciative of all the work you [do]. I love that you're fun and adventurous and always down to try something new. I love you so much Alysha Monet."
Daiyaana Muhammad and Dion Dawkins
Daiyaana is a model and was recently the cover star for Harper's Bazaar Vietnam. She is the fiancée of offensive lineman Dion Dawkins. Dion shared with E! News: "For everybody who has a significant other, they know the weight that that other pulls. And when you're in this world that we're in, with a lot of different things, a lot of people pulling at you, and a lot of sources of ups and downs of the roller coaster, and you have that one stable person that you can rely on and go home and hug and get a laugh no matter what, I think that's dope."
Hillary Trubisky and Mitchell Trubisky
Hillary is a Pilates instructor and she is often in attendance at most Buffalo Bills' games to cheer on her husband. They were first linked together in 2019, got engaged in January 2021 and then they got married in July 2021. They welcomed their son Hudson David in May 2022.
Amanda Montgomery and DeWayne Carter
The couple were romantically junior high school sweethearts. He proposed to her as soon as he got drafted onto the team. Their love has evolved from recess days to making it into the big leagues.
Amanda Kassdikian and Joey Bosa
The pair have been engaged since July 2024, and Amanda has been supporting Joey from the sidelines since he was playing for the Los Angeles Chargers. In March 2025 he signed a hefty $12.6 million contract with the Buffalo Bulls therefore Amanda moved to the east coast.
Ryan Bass and Tyler Bass
Ryan and Tyler got married in March 2024 and Ryan has been there for him since he started his football journey. In 2023 when he joined the Buffalo Bills, she wrote online: "10-year-old you would be screaming right now [Tyler]!! You've worked so hard to get here & are so deserving of this moment! I am so proud of you & lucky to be with you through this journey. Go Bills."
Sayler Shakir and Khalil Shakir
The couple were college sweethearts at Boise State University. They got married in March 2023 and they are expecting their first child in December 2025. Khalil often shares posts on social media celebrating their anniversaries and Sayler's birthday.
Alexandra Knox and Dawson Knox
In 2023 Dawson proposed and he wrote a sentimental note online which read: "I guess this is what the kids call a 'hard launch.' I have found the one whom my soul loves. When you know, you know… and it was only a matter of months before I realized that I wanted to spend the rest of my life with this woman. She's loved me at my worst and helps sharpen me to be at my best. She's a direct representation of God's love, and I thank Him every single day for her." They got married in June 2024 and are expecting this year.
Meghan Johnson and Taron Johnson
Meghan and Taron got engaged in 2022 and tied the knot in June 2023. They share two children, however, they keep their private lives exactly that.
Erica Ferguson and Reid Ferguson
The pair have been married since June 2020 and they have three young girls together. Erica is heavily involved in the NFL WAG community. Erica and Reid also ran a food-focused Instagram account during the pandemic in 2020, and are hoping to kick off the account soon enough.
Katie Pratt and Matt Pratt
The couple comedically met at an ugly sweater party. They reconnected soon after and then they walked down the aisle in April 2015. The duo share four children named Ava, Pax, Elle and Kit.
Tayler Bernard and Terrel Bernard
Tayler and Terrel first met when they were 13, and they went on to be crowned Homecoming king and queen, while they attended La Porte High School. Later on they attended Baylor University together. They got engaged in March 2024. The duo welcomed their daughter Jordy Rea Spain in May 2025. Tayler is a doctor of physical therapy.