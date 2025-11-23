Exclusive: Martin Kemp's 'explosive' serial killer thriller looks seriously creepy

If you've been loving Spandau Ballet star Martin Kemp in the jungle during ITV's I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! you're in luck – as he's about to star in an explosive serial killer thriller that looks seriously creepy.

Doctor Plague sees Martin play a beleaguered detective, John Verney, who is tasked with hunting down a sinister serial killer in the murky streets of London. During his investigation, the detective uncovers a wider conspiracy – a shocking death cult whose pagan rituals stem from Jack the Ripper – hidden deep within the city's crime-ridden underworld.

Martin Kemp is a beloved figure in the UK and as well as being part of one of the biggest bands of the 80s, he has starred in many TV and film projects, including The Krays and EastEnders. While he continues to captivate audiences during his current stint Down Under, his starring role in Doctor Plague sounds like it will have viewers on the edge of their seats.

Intrigued? Read on to find out more about the propulsive new thriller set to hit screens in the new year…

© Shogun Films/Jordan Smith Martin plays detective John Verney What is Doctor Plague about? From the jungle in Australia to the streets of London, Martin stars as the cynical detective John Verney, who is on the trail of an "ominous" masked serial killer cutting a swathe through London under the guise of a 17th century Plague Doctor.



© Shogun Films/Jordan Smith He must investigate London's underworld The synopsis continues: "As the bodies pile up, John faces scrutiny from his superior (David Yip), who dismisses the crimes as gang killings. "To make matters worse, journalists, desperate for a news story, are fearmongering with explosive headlines and outlandish social media videos encouraging public unrest.

© Shogun Films/Jordan Smith Jeanine Nerissa Sothcott also stars "As the pressure mounts, John falls into a terrifying web of deception and deadly rituals involving secret cults, Jack the Ripper and the Plague Doctors of old. "When his son is kidnapped and his colleagues turn against him, John must take the law into his own hands, risking everything to uncover the ancient evil lurking within the tunnels beneath the city.

© Shogun Films/Jordan Smith The detective uncovers a web of conspiracies "Martin Kemp delivers one of his best and most intense performances in years: now he's fighting for his life in the urban jungle. "Get ready to repent or die as the devilish cult of Doctor Plague is coming for you. The doctor will see you now…"

© Shogun Films/Jordan Smith Peter Woodward stars opposite Martin Who stars in Doctor Plague? Alongside Martin (The Krays, Eastenders) in the leading role, Peter Woodward (The Patriot) and David Yip (A View To A Kill) also star. They're joined by Jeanine Nerissa Sothcott (Helloween), Gary Webster (Minder), Wendy Glenn (You're Next) and Daisy Beaumont (The World Is Not Enough).

© Shogun Films/Jordan Smith Will you be tuning into Doctor Plague? What have the creators said about Doctor Plague? Producer Jonathan Sothcott, a long-time friend and collaborator of Martin Kemp, said: "As the public falls in love with Martin all over again on I'm A Celebrity, Doctor Plague is a timely reminder that he's a terrific actor and a natural leading man and it was, as always, a joy to work with him."

