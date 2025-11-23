Exclusive: Martin Kemp's 'explosive' serial killer thriller looks seriously creepy

Doctor Plague sees Martin play a beleaguered detective, John Verney, who is tasked with hunting down a sinister serial killer in the murky streets of London. During his investigation, the detective uncovers a wider conspiracy – a shocking death cult whose pagan rituals stem from Jack the Ripper – hidden deep within the city's crime-ridden underworld.
Martin Kemp is a beloved figure in the UK and as well as being part of one of the biggest bands of the 80s, he has starred in many TV and film projects, including The Krays and EastEnders. While he continues to captivate audiences during his current stint Down Under, his starring role in Doctor Plague sounds like it will have viewers on the edge of their seats.
Intrigued? Read on to find out more about the propulsive new thriller set to hit screens in the new year…
Martin plays detective John Verney
What is Doctor Plague about?
From the jungle in Australia to the streets of London, Martin stars as the cynical detective John Verney, who is on the trail of an "ominous" masked serial killer cutting a swathe through London under the guise of a 17th century Plague Doctor.
He must investigate London's underworld
The synopsis continues: "As the bodies pile up, John faces scrutiny from his superior (David Yip), who dismisses the crimes as gang killings.
"To make matters worse, journalists, desperate for a news story, are fearmongering with explosive headlines and outlandish social media videos encouraging public unrest.
Jeanine Nerissa Sothcott also stars
"As the pressure mounts, John falls into a terrifying web of deception and deadly rituals involving secret cults, Jack the Ripper and the Plague Doctors of old.
"When his son is kidnapped and his colleagues turn against him, John must take the law into his own hands, risking everything to uncover the ancient evil lurking within the tunnels beneath the city.
The detective uncovers a web of conspiracies
"Martin Kemp delivers one of his best and most intense performances in years: now he's fighting for his life in the urban jungle.
"Get ready to repent or die as the devilish cult of Doctor Plague is coming for you. The doctor will see you now…"
Peter Woodward stars opposite Martin
Who stars in Doctor Plague?
Alongside Martin (The Krays, Eastenders) in the leading role, Peter Woodward (The Patriot) and David Yip (A View To A Kill) also star.
They're joined by Jeanine Nerissa Sothcott (Helloween), Gary Webster (Minder), Wendy Glenn (You're Next) and Daisy Beaumont (The World Is Not Enough).
Will you be tuning into Doctor Plague?
What have the creators said about Doctor Plague?
Producer Jonathan Sothcott, a long-time friend and collaborator of Martin Kemp, said: "As the public falls in love with Martin all over again on I'm A Celebrity, Doctor Plague is a timely reminder that he's a terrific actor and a natural leading man and it was, as always, a joy to work with him."
Martin has a long list of TV credits to his name
Martin Kemp's previous acting roles
This isn't the first time Martin has showcased his acting skills and the I'm A Celebrity star has many credits to his name. These include EastEnders, in which he played the villainous Steve Owen from 1998 to 2002, The Krays, Stalker and Top Dog.
In recent years, he has also appeared in Birds of a Feather, Father Brown, McDonald & Dodds, Murder, They Hope and A Gangster's Kiss.