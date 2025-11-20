Do you have Wicked press tour fatigue? You're not alone

"Please don't cancel me," begins TV personality Olivia Attwood in a video she posts to her nearly 390,000 followers on TikTok. "I'm scared you're going to come for me, [but] being someone that doesn't get, or like, or can even tolerate Wicked in this time frame we've lived through for the last two years is very surreal."

As a theatre kid and huge Wicked fan myself, I admit I did go on the defence when I first watched the video. But then it got me thinking: has the Wicked press tour actually caused fatigue? If so, it seems to be a common feeling.

In the clip, Olivia continues: "Because you have to understand from the outside, I'm like: 'I don't get it.' And it feels like, is it ever going to end? I feel like I'm in a weird dream. If there's to be a third film and a third round of premieres, I shall have to go offline for a period of time."

The video has over a million views and nearly 3,000 comments, many of which were in support of Olivia's sentiment.

"I'm sorry, but I couldn't agree more!" wrote one person, while another penned: "Totally agree – I thought it was just me." A third person added: "Hahaha this is how I feel about Taylor Swift too. I don't get it but want to… but Wicked is a theatre kid thing truly."

© Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Cynthia and Ariana at the London premiere on 10 November Wicked: Part One press tour strategy For the first film, which landed in the UK on 22 November 2024, there were five official premieres worldwide. This year, the Wicked: For Good press tour included another five – starting in Sao Paulo on 4 November, then Paris on the 7th, London on the 10th, Singapore on the 13th and New York on the 17th.

© Getty Images The cast at the Golden Globe Awards Despite some people's weariness, a recent Deadline report declared: "More products, less press: How 'Wicked: For Good' marketing stayed relevant while scaling back". The article explains that the first instalment was intentionally "just short of obnoxious", according to its chief marketing officer Michael Moses. "Universal was establishing 'Wicked,' based on the Broadway smash, not as a fizzy musical for moms and daughters, but as a four-quadrant extravaganza on the scale of 'Barbie'," it wrote. And it worked, with the first movie earning a huge $756 million globally after a $112 million opening – and nabbing 10 Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture.

© Ralph Bavaro/NBC via Getty Image Idina Menzel joined Ariana Grande for Wicked: One Wonderful Night Wicked: For Good press tour However, for part two, the strategy was scaled back… slightly. "The studio shelled out roughly $90 million on global promotional efforts compared with the initial film's nearly $150 million marketing budget," reported Deadline. But for some, this was still perhaps too much. Alongside the five premieres, each packed with red carpet looks, social clips and trending reactions, the campaign also included a two-hour musical special 'Wicked: One Wonderful Night' on NBC, a takeover of 'Dancing With the Stars' and a behind-the-scenes podcast hosted by Vanity Fair journalist Chris Murphy. The movie also has its own Instagram account with 1.4 million followers, featuring promotional videos from Jonathan Bailey and Cynthia Erivo launching collaborations with brands such as Dunkin'.

© Giles Keyte/Universal Pictures Meanwhile, London's Brick Lane was given the full Oz treatment, decorated with pink and green artwork, an Elphaba and Glinda mural and its very own yellow brick road.

© Ralph Bavaro/NBC via Getty Image The original West End actresses joined the movie's stars to sing For Good HELLO!'s view To be fair, I can see both sides of the argument. As a huge fan of the West End musical (I've seen it four times) and the first movie, I had big expectations for the second instalment. And while I loved it, I did feel as though I had already watched the finale song, 'For Good', before. Perhaps it was because I had already seen countless TikTok videos of the original Broadway leads Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth joining Erivo and Grande on stage during the special reprisal for 'Wicked: One Wonderful Night'. And don't get me wrong, as an entertainment journalist, I love press junkets, premieres and events – whether I'm lucky enough to attend or if I'm watching from home. But is there something in the criticism from those who simply want to see the film without every moment previewed beforehand? Some viewers don't even watch trailers for fear of seeing the entire plot in three minutes.

© Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images The cast gathered for five premieres for the second film "I'd normally complain about a trailer showing pretty much every moment of the plot, but since I'm already so familiar with the show, it just makes me glad to know they're covering everything," wrote one YouTube user under the official trailer. For HELLO!'s junior lifestyle writer Josh Osman, the marketing of the second film did nothing but stir up excitement to take a trip to the cinema. "The Wicked press tour has made me so much more excited for the film," he said. "I didn't love the first one, so the hype had died a little for me. But just seeing Cynthia and Ariana's dynamic together, on top of Jonathan Bailey having another global moment being PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive? It just reminded me of the sheer star power behind it all! I will be seated on Friday."

© Giles Keyte/Universal Pictures Some might argue that if the coverage feels overwhelming, viewers could simply ignore it. But with social media and news platforms pushing reactions and reviews into every scroll, many people's first impression of the film may be through sheer saturation. For those not already attached to the musical, it could risk pushing them away. Still, despite fatigue from some viewers online, the franchise appears secure when it comes down to actual ticket sales. With just two more days to go, Deadline reported on 19 November: "Wicked: For Good' aims for biggest opening of 2025 with $150 million-plus debut" – surpassing the previous film's $112.5 million opening in the same time frame. So whether you're holding space for the big day on 21 November or counting down until it's over, one thing seems certain: we'll hopefully all be changed for good once the final credits roll.

Wicked: For Good lands in cinemas worldwide on Friday 21 November.