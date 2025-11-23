Netflix's 'heartwarming' romantic drama with Slow Horses star is storming the charts

With December edging closer, many viewers are already diving into Christmas films – and Netflix's latest romantic drama Champagne Problems is storming the charts.

Released on 19 November, the rom-com stars Slow Horses' Tom Wozniczka and Ransom Canyon's Minka Kelly and follows the story of American executive Sydney, who travels to Paris to acquire a Champagne company – only to fall in love with the heir to the brand.

With less than a week on the platform, the movie has already proven a hit with viewers, as it stormed the Netflix charts and is sitting at the number-one spot worldwide, according to FlixPatrol.

This time of year always brings a flood of Hallmark-style festive releases across the streaming platforms, and it can be tricky to work out which ones are worth your time. With Mark Steven Johnson serving as both writer and director, Champagne Problems promises the same warm, fuzzy feel of his previous projects like When in Rome and Love Guaranteed. Keep scrolling for more details on the trending film…

© Mika Cotellon/Netflix Tom Wozniczka as Henri and Minka Kelly as Sydney What have viewers said about Champagne Problems? Viewers have quickly taken to social media to share their love for the film. One Instagram user wrote: "My new favorite Christmas movie! Champagne Problems was sooo good, heartwarming for the holidays and so funny. "It's not a full-on cheesy traditional hallmark rom-com and not too over the top – it's refreshing. "Their date night around Paris was my favorite and would have been okay if the whole movie was centered just around that! But nevertheless I didn't want it to end. So I'll be the first to petition a part two for 2026 please."

© Mika Cotellon/Netflix Astrid Whettnall, Sean Amsing and Flula Borg also star Meanwhile, another penned: "Loved this movie. Subtle, elegant and beautiful development. No lacking of passionate emotions at the same time, happy feelings lingering afterwards just like a fine wine, a great holiday movie," while a third added: "A cute little movie, highly recommend to take you away from the daily drama out there."

© Mika Cotellon/Netflix The chemistry is instant What is Champagne Problems about? The festive film follows ambitious executive Sydney Price, who is set to make her biggest career move yet by acquiring Château Cassell, one of France's most beloved Champagne houses. The official synopsis reads: "On her first night in Paris, she takes a breather from work to enjoy a night on the town, where she has a run-in with a stunning stranger named Henri (Wozniczka). "The two hit it off immediately and end up spending the entire night together… And the sparks that fly could power the City of Lights.

© Mika Cotellon/Netflix Tom Wozniczka played Patrice in Slow Horses "By the morning, however, any time Sydney had for romance is long gone: She's headed to Château Cassell to ink the deal. "But when she arrives, she's shocked to see Henri there. It turns out he's the son of champagne company's founder, Hugo (de Montalembert). "Not only is this potential acquisition now clouded by charming Henri's presence and her burgeoning feelings, but she must spend the next several days competing with other potential buyers. "With both a lucrative business deal and a blossoming romance on the table, Sydney's in for a jam-packed holiday season."

© Mika Cotellon/Netflix Fans have dubbed it a feel-good Christmas watch Who stars in Champagne Problems? Minka Kelly (Ransom Canyon) leads the movie as Sydney Price, while Tom Wozniczka (Slow Horses) plays Henri Cassell. They're joined by Thibault de Montalembert (Call My Agent!) as Hugo Cassell, Sean Amsing (Love, Guaranteed) as Roberto Salazar and Flula Borg (The Boss Baby: Back in Business) as Otto Moller. Rounding out the cast are Astrid Whettnall (Into the Night) as Brigitte Laurent and Maeve Courtier-Lilley (Gran Turismo) as Skyler Price.

Champagne Problems is available to watch on Netflix.