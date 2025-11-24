Reacher fans finally receive update on 'thrilling' show's future

It's been nine months since the third season of Reacher aired - and left viewers wanting more. While there's no word on when fans can expect new episodes, the cast, including leading man Alan Ritchson, have been busy working on a confirmed fourth season since June. After months of bread crumbs, there's finally a major update on the action show that has audiences "hooked".

One member of the production team shared a piece of exciting news with Reacher fans: the fourth season is one step closer to being on TV screens. "Looks like Reacher season 4 has officially wrapped!" crew member Riki Wichman posted to Instagram on 16 November with a behind-the-scenes photo of Jack Reacher himself, Alan Ritchson. "It’s been a Long run. Great work to all the cast and crew. Thank you so much Alan. Looking forward to Reacher season 4."

Season three of the show aired on Prime Video in February 2025. Just weeks later, it was confirmed that a fourth season was ordered and underway. The renewal news was shared to Instagram on 11 June with a photo of the season four script on what appeared to be a subway seat. Needless to say, fans were excited. "Can’t wait, it’s a fantastic series!" one person wrote. "I’m so hooked on this show!!!" another said. A third gushed: "Best news ever".

What is Reacher about?

Prime Video's Reacher series is based on the Jack Reacher novels by Lee Child. The first season aired in February 2022 and follows the story of the titular Jack Reacher, an ex-military man who is arrested for a murder he did not commit. Along with Alan Ritchson as Jack Reacher, the cast includes Willa Fitzgerald, Olivier Richters, Serinda Swan, Serinda Swan and more.

The show has overall received generally positive reviews - particularly for its first season. The Guardian wrote in a review for season one: "This rollicking adaptation of Lee Child’s man-mountain ex-military sleuth is hugely fun, packed with punchups and far better than Cruise’s movie efforts". Metro said the first season was "appropriately thrilling and complex in its plotting over the season". In a review for the recent third season, Forbes said, "It’s fun, has exciting action and suspense, and Reacher is both smart and lethal", praising the "magic" of the first season.

What we know about season 4

The upcoming fourth season, filmed in Philadelphia, is based on Gone Tomorrow, the 13th book in Lee Child's Jack Reacher series. The show's leading man, Alan, has shared the occasional behind-the-scenes sneak peek from filming over the months. In July, the actor teased in a video from the green room on set that he was "so excited about what we’re doing this year".

© Instagram Alan Ritchson shares a photo of the Jack Reacher novel that will serve as the backdrop for season four of "Reacher," posted on Instagram

"If the story was any more high octane we’d have to check people’s heart health before watching. Things get crazy this season in the best way. We want every year to be familiar but a little different and always frought with peril, mystery, action and a little of that sardonic Reacher humor of course. We’re ticking all the boxes," Alan said.

There is no official release date for season four at the time of writing, but it is likely to come out in 2026. Season three finished filming in November 2023 and aired in February 2025, compared to season two which finished filming in February 2023 and aired in December 2023. If season four follows a similar timeline, fans could expect the new episodes to start airing in mid-to-late 2026.