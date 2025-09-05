Alan Ritchson celebrates exciting news amid Reacher season 4 shoot

Alan Ritchson is busier than ever. After entering production on season four of Reacher, the actor has landed a brand new project with Amazon MGM Studios. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Alan, 42, confirmed that he had signed on to an untitled movie helmed by Patrick Hughes, director of The Hitman's Bodyguard (2017) and its 2021 sequel. Currently, details surrounding the project are limited; however, Alan is poised to play Navy SEAL Mike Thornton, with his company, AllyCat Entertainment, co-producing alongside Sylvester Stallone's Balboa Productions.

What is the project about?

Set during the final days of the Vietnam War, the movie will recall the real-life events that led to Thornton receiving the Congressional Medal of Honor in 1973. An inspirational true story, when his patrol was ambushed during a mission in Vietnam, Thornton refused to leave his senior officer, Lieutenant Thomas Norris, behind and after rescuing the injured SEAL, carried him into the sea, where he swam with Norris for several hours.

© Getty Alan Ritchson will portray Navy SEAL Mike Thornton in an upcoming movie

Alan, who recently collaborated with Hughes on the sci-fi film War Machine, is also billed as a writer, after penning the scripts with Mark Semos (Jurassic World, The Gray Man) and Jason Hall (American Sniper, Thank You for Your Service). Further cast additions are yet to be announced, as is an official release date.

Alan Ritchson has been shooting Reacher

In the meantime, Alan has been busy shooting season four of Reacher in Philadelphia. Based on Gone Tomorrow, the 13th book in Lee Child's Jack Reacher series, the upcoming instalment will see Reacher drawn into a strange case after encountering a suspicious woman on the subway.

In recent months, several new cast members have entered the fray, including Christopher Rodriguez-Marquette (Barry), Sydelle Noel (GLOW), Agnez Mo (Pernikahan), Anggun (Levitating) and Kevin Corrigan (Poker Face). Meanwhile, Kevin Weisman (Marvel's Runaways), Marc Blucas (My Life with the Walter Boys) and Kathleen Robertson have all signed on as recurring guest stars.

© Getty Alan Ritchson and Sydelle Noel were spotted filming season four in June

With season four in full swing, Alan has been teasing what's to come. Posting a video from the set in July, the TV star wrote: "If the story was any more high octane, we'd have to check people's heart health before watching. Things get crazy this season in the best way.

"We want every year to be familiar but a little different and always fraught with peril, mystery, action and a little of that sardonic Reacher humor, of course. We're ticking all the boxes." More recently, Alan got fans talking when he captioned a snap: "Game face was all the way on today. We might've just shot the best fight ever on Reacher, and that's saying something, cause every fight prior to this season felt the same way. Season 4 goes hard."

Reacher's unprecedented success

It's hardly surprising that Reacher received an early renewal last October. Following the season one premiere in 2022, the show has acquired a loyal fanbase, culminating in a record-breaking release for season three, which aired in February. Upon its return, Reacher was watched by 54.6 million global viewers within its first 19 days, making series three Amazon's most-watched returning season.