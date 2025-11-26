DWTS finale 2025: Who won Dancing with the Stars?

Dancing with the Stars has crowned a winner: Robert Irwin is now the second in his family to take home the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy after a finale vote that host Alfonso Ribiero said was one of the closest votes in DWTS finale history. Alix Earle was the runner-up, Jordan Chiles placed third, Dylan Efron placed fourth and Elaine Hendrix placed fifth.

"Myy sister said it best," Robert said, referencing his older sister Bindi Irwin, who won the show a decade ago with then-pro Derek Hough. "Thank you for changing my life." Robert's pro partner Witney Carson returned the sentiments: "I'm so grateful for Robert, honestly. I feel like I already won with him as my friend."

Twenty years in, the reality ballroom dance competition took off in ways that it never had before, setting viewership and voting records (72 million votes in the finale, which doubled last year's finale votes) and sweeping social media discussions and group chats across the nation. On Tuesday night, stars battled it out on the dance floor over the course of three rounds: a Judges' Choice round, in which judges offer coaching to each couple for a ballroom or Latin dance style that they haven't yet performed, followed by an Instant Dance Challenge, in which couples have only minutes to improv a performance without knowing the song or dance style prior, and finishing with a freestyle round.

Here's how DWTS said goodbye to an iconic season.

Judges' Choice round

Alix Earle and Val Chmerkovskiy

Dance: Samba to “Hip Hip Chin Chin” by Club des Belugas

Carrie Ann chose a samba for Alix and hoped to see the TikTok star nail the dance style's sensual and celebratory nature. "It's a party dance," Carrie Ann said. Alix brought the energy to open the show, with hip-swinging action and the most genuinely confident look on her face that we've seen all season. Carrie Ann saw exactly what she had hoped for. "You've developed your own personal style: I call it refined fierceness," the judge added. Derek applauded Alix's execution of what he called one of the hardest dances to do on the show.

Scores: Carrie Ann Inaba: 10, Derek Hough: 10, Bruno Tonioli: 10; Total: 30/30

Dylan Efron and Daniella Karagach

Dance: Paso Doble to “Stampede” by Alexander Jean featuring Lindsey Stirling

Dylan didn't think he'd make it this far -- Daniella pointed out that they started from the bottom at the beginning of the season (and were even the bottom of the leaderboard as recently as last week). Bruno chose the paso doble for Dylan "to prove you are the ultimate leading man." He was looking for command of the dance floor and full immersion into his dance character. For those keeping score at home, we got one more shirtless Dylan moment, which perhaps helped to distract from some less-than-perfect parts of the dance. Carrie Ann and Derek both agreed that Dylan's improvement this season has been unmatched, even if this dance wasn't the best of the night.

Scores: Carrie Ann: 9, Derek: 9, Bruno: 10; Total: 28/30

Elaine Hendrix and Alan Bersten

Dance: Rumba to “Take My Breath Away” by Jae Hall

Elaine's injury earlier this season may have temporarily sidelined her, but the 54-year-old actress wasn't going to let it stop her fight. Derek chose the rumba because he thinks Elaine "really thrives in those kinds of dances." He specifically hoped to see a "rubber band-like" dynamic to make a slow dance exciting. Elaine has excelled this season in lyrical moments, and delivered a gorgeous, silky performance. Derek called the performance "exquisite"; Bruno called it pure class. "I have been waiting and waiting for you to do a dance like this ... dance is more than just the steps: it's what you do in between the steps," Carrie Ann said.

Scores: Carrie Ann: 10, Derek: 10, Bruno: 10; Total: 30/30

Robert Irwin and Witney Carson

Dance: Quickstep to “Are You Gonna Be My Girl” by Jet

Derek chose a quickstep for the wildlife conservationist and wanted to see a "beautiful, wide frame." But Robert suffered a last-minute injury this week: the muscles in his ribs have been getting progressively worse, to the point that a medical professional who came into rehearsals suggested that Witney modify some of the choreography, which Robert shot down immediately. Still, he said "if I push any harder, my body's going to break." But the happiest contestant in the history of the show exhibited no signs of pain Tuesday night, gliding across the ballroom floor with a huge smile on his face, often singing along to the lyrics of the song. Derek was so excited about the performance that he could barely get out the words "quickstep king." "You're going to get a fine for breaking the speed limit," Bruno joked.

Scores: Carrie Ann: 9, Derek: 10, Bruno: 10; Total: 29/30

Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa

Dance: Paso Doble to “Breakin’ Dishes” by Rihanna

Jordan may have not gotten the best start on the show, but she's come into her own over the course of the season. Carrie Ann chose a paso doble for the Olympic gymnast: "This dance is perfect for you becasue you're very fierce," Carrie Ann said, pointing out the fierceness she and the Olympian share. Jordan was at her most confident Tuesday night, with an explosiveness that she's been on the brink of all season and finally reached in time for the finale. Carrie Ann felt that her "attack" at the beginning was too much; but Derek argued that the dance was "strong, fierce, powerful, clean, precise. It had it all." Bruno similarly found it to be a "kick-ass" performance full of determination.

Scores: Carrie Ann: 9, Derek: 10, Bruno: 10; Total: 29/30

Instant Dance Challenge

Alix Earle and Val Chmerkovskiy

Dance: Cha Cha to "WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!" by Raye

Alix hadn't done a cha cha since week one, which made her feel like it's a "redemption" cha cha. We were temporarily distracted wondering if she was wearing the same costume as she did in round one (Alix Earle, you are an outfit repeater!) but quickly became mesmerized by the fact that she was able to slip so easily into a specific dance style with such grace. "The transformation is incredible," Bruno said. "Your foot placement, the performance level."

Scores: Carrie Ann: 10, Derek: 10, Bruno: 10; Total: 30/30

Dylan Efron and Daniella Karagach

Dance: Foxtrot to "Ordinary" by Alex Warren

Dylan looked less-than-thrilled about pulling the foxtrot, and later revealed that he had barely practiced that dance in finale rehearsals. "This is going to be a big challenge for me," he said beforehand. The judges were completely stunned with how much they loved it: "That was unbelievable and a true testament to how far you've come," Carrie Ann. "You brought me to tears in that dance. ... For men, it's difficult. You have to lead. You're a leading man." Derek dubbed the dance "one of the best foxtrots from a man, ever," and Bruno added: "Len would have adored it."

Scores: Carrie Ann: 10, Derek: 10, Bruno: 10; Total: 30/30

Elaine Hendrix and Alan Bersten

Dance: Quickstep to "You Can't Hurry Love" by The Supremes

Elaine was hoping for the cha cha for a "full circle" moment, returning to the first dance she did on DWTS. Alan said he'd also be happy with the quickstep, because Elaine previously got great scores performing that one. If we were just tuning in to the show, it would be difficult to tell that this wasn't a dance the couple had been rehearsing all week. Robert may be the quickstep king, but Derek crowned Elaine the quickstep queen. Despite some "foot faults," Bruno loved the performance and said it "captured the spirit of Ginger Rogers."

Scores: Carrie Ann: 9, Derek: 9, Bruno: 9; Total: 27/30

Robert Irwin and Witney Carson

Dance: Cha Cha to "Cake By The Ocean" by DNCE

Robert seemed a little hesitant to have picked the cha cha. "The cha cha has never made sense to me," he said. "This is absolutely the one where the most could go wrong." But when have we ever seen him fall short? Despite a hiccup in the middle where he seemed to question what the next step should be, the rest of the dance was fluid, fun and fast. Derek concurred that the cha cha is "so hard," and all judges agreed that Robert nailed it. "It's the partnership," Carrie Ann said of him and Witney. "It's been wonderful and that was no exception."

Scores: Carrie Ann: 10, Derek: 10, Bruno: 10; Total: 30/30

Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa

Dance: Tango to "I Like It" by Alesso and Nate Smith

Jordan was hopeful to get the tango because she "loves us being in frame" and doesn't have to lead -- conserving her stamina over the course of three dances within three hours is key. She and Ezra seemed to not be super familiar with their song ahead of time, but mostly remained on beat in a dance full of leaps and dips. Derek thought that dance was the best one for Jordan to get in this challenge. "This is so difficult," Carrie Ann said of the instant dance challenge. "What you just performed was fantastic."

Scores: Carrie Ann: 10, Derek: 10, Bruno: 10; Total: 30/30

Freestyle round

Alix Earle and Val Chmerkovskiy

Dance: Freestyle to “Maneater” by Nelly Furtado and “Sports car” by Tate McRae

Alix says she was "scared of my own shadow" when she first arrived at DWTS and credits Val and the show for helping her come out of her shell. "Dancing with the Stars has unlocked this new side of me," she said. "This show has given me confidence that is going to change the rest of my life." She notes that she's not playing a character: it's Alix herself at her most confident. The dance kicked off with Alix getting gently dropped (on purpose!) by troupe dancers from a 10-ish foot platform and didn't let up for the rest of the performance: sexy, dynamic and nothing if not full of the confidence she didn't have at the beginning of the season. Derek loved the "fusion, arena tour" performance. "Confidence isn't something you have, it's something you do," he added. Carrie Ann teared up: "I'm just really touched by you," she said. "The way you've learned how to do all of these details. ... you dance with your heart open passionately. I feel so connected to your journey and I feel like I'm not alone. I just think you're fabulous and I can't wait to see what you do next."

Scores: Carrie Ann: 10, Derek: 10, Bruno: 10; Total: 30/30, Three-round total: 90/90

Dylan Efron and Daniella Karagach

Dance: Freestyle to “Something In The Heavens” by Lewis Capaldi

Dylan's final rehearsal was an emotional one. He may not have seemed like a serious contender at the beginning of the season, but DWTS made him fall in love with dance. "My whole life, I watched my brother [Zac Efron] perform. I never wanted to be in the spotlight," Dylan said, reflecting on how the show transformed him into a performer. "I finally feel like I belong here." He certainly looked like he belonged on the dance floor in his third and final dance in an emotional, lyrical and dramatic performance featuring a series of impressive lifts (including catching Daniella after she flung herself off the top of the stage steps). They concluded with literal waterworks, dancing in a shallow pool of water, splashing for added dramatic effect. Carrie Ann reflected on the way DWTS is such a unique journey between a star and their pro, and thought Dylan and Daniella's performance perfectly exemplified that. "You really captured the elusive quality of a dream," Bruno added.

Scores: Carrie Ann: 10, Derek: 10, Bruno: _10; Total: 30/30, Three-round total: 88/90

Elaine Hendrix and Alan Bersten

Dance: Freestyle to “I Hope I Get It (from A Chorus Line)” by District 78

Elaine joined DWTS to reignite the love of dance she lost after a car accident sidelined her dance career. "I have really learned to believe in myself in a whole different way," she said. "I was afraid to dance because I was afraid that I would never do it at the level I did it before." Yet she landed herself in the finale with a chance to become the star. The dance was an homage to her performing career through the year, beginning in an audition room with Elaine holding up a photo of herself from The Parent Trap with her actress bestie Lisa Ann Walter playing the casting director. Through a series of showtune-laden auditions, Elaine more than proved she was worthy of the part. Derek reflected on his first words to Elaine this season, hoping the show would help her embark on a journey of reclaiming her love of dance. "Elaine, you've completed this journey beautifully," he said. "You'll be hired forever," Bruno added of the "full Broadway production."

Scores: Carrie Ann: 10, Derek: 10, Bruno: 10; Total: 30/30, Three-round total: 87/90

Robert Irwin and Witney Carson

Dance: Freestyle to “Black & Gold” by Sam Sparro and “The Nights” by Avicii

Robert's journey through grieving his father has been a central narrative on DWTS this season, and the young wildlife conservationist took one final opportunity to honor the late Steve Irwin in his performance. "I really want to make him proud in this dance," Robert said, tearing up. "I want to show him how we can write our own story. I wish he could see it. I really wish he could be here." Robert's final dance, both explosively joyful and emotional, was the perfect summation of his entire journey, simultaneously mourning the loss of his father and working to bringing fun and happiness to people around the world. Cue one last bout of tears as the judges gushed over the dancer who they first met as an 11-year-old child, watching his big sister win the same competition. "I look at your family's legacy not just wildlife conservation, but how to move through this life with grace and gratitude," Derek said. "He sees you," Bruno added, promising that Robert's father would have loved the "24k gold performance."

Scores: Carrie Ann: 10, Derek: 10, Bruno: 10; Total: 30/30, Three-round total: 89/90

Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa

Dance: Freestyle to “Motivation” by Normani

Jordan used "Motivation" in one of her first college floor routines, and Normani is her "good friend" -- NBD. The number began with a snippet from Beyoncé's "Bow Down," and was rife with attitude, energy and pure fun as Jordan sprinkled her gymnastics and acrobatics into a hip hop-forward routine that encompassed the best of her abilities and her personality. "Queen Bey herself would love it," Bruno said. "First of all, you are a powerful woman of color and you came to represent," Carrie Ann said. "That is the best freestyle I have ever seen in 20 seasons."

Scores: Carrie Ann: 10, Derek: 10, Bruno: 10; Total: 30/30, Three-round total: 89/90