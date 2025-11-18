Who will win Dancing With The Stars season 34? Fans predict the new winner

Dancing with the Stars season 34 has reached the semi-final stages, with six couples remaining for week 10. Last week's theme was a special celebration of the show's 20th birthday but for week 10, the remaining hopefuls will be celebrating the late, great Prince, by dancing exclusively to his hit songs.

The six remaining couples are Alix Earle and Val Chmerkovskiy, Robert Irwin and Witney Carson, Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas, Dylan Efron and Daniella Karagach, Elaine Hendrix and Alan Bersten, and Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa. But who will win the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy?

© Disney Robert Irwin is the favorite to win

Prediction website Gold Derby has a clear frontrunner, and that is Steve Irwin's son Robert, who has been topping or near the top of the leaderboard since week one.Robert has an 87% chance of winning the new season, with Alix Earle the second closest with the single digit prediction of 7%.

"This season's winner, y'all,' tweeted one fan after Robert's week nine performance, while fans are speculating that he will also win after it was confirmed he would perform last during week 10. "Robert’s going to win this because it’s known that the winner never goes first and the winner is saved for the last dance of the night. They did the exact same thing with Xochitl [Gomez] and Joey [Graziadei]," wrote another fan, as one added: "Ooo I like Robert’s chances of winning because the winner has never gone first and they are always saved for the last dance of the night."

Prince William surprises Robert Irwin on DWTS with virtual message

It would also be fitting for Robert to win; the 21-year-old's older sister Bindi has also won the Mirroball Trophy, after competing in 2015 alongside Derek Hough.

Others, however, remain torn. "This might be the first season where I don't have a clear-cut winner. I NEED ALL THREE TO WIN!" tweeted one viewer, sharing pictures of Robert, Parent Trap actress Elaine, and Olympian Jordan.

© Disney Jordan and her professional partner Ezra

Jordan, who has competed for Team US in gymnastics, topped the leaderboard in week one, but only has a 5% prediction rate ten weeks in. Elaine, who missed one week of competition after being diagnosed with a "really bad muscle sprain in between the ribs, which makes it hard to breathe."

ABC has also confirmed the full lineup for songs and dances for the semi-finals; each couple will perform two dances: one in a dance style they have not yet done this season, and another redemption dance for a style previously done "that gives them the chance to show how far they’ve come."

© Disney Alix Earle (L) is the second favorite