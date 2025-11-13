Andy Richter makes emotional confession about DWTS elimination, reveals new collab with Emma Slater

Andy Richter is going through Dancing with the Stars "withdrawal." For the first time in more than nine weeks, the comedian isn't in rehearsals for his next performance on the celebrity ballroom dance competition show after getting voted off the show Tuesday during the DWTS 20th Birthday Party episode. And while he may be disappointed to not get a chance to compete in next week's semi-finals, Fandys need not worry that their new favorite star is having too tough of a time dealing with his elimination.

"I'm very, very happy. Don't worry about me being sad," Andy told fans in a social media video posted Thursday. "I accomplished a million times more than I ever thought I would. I changed in ways that still kind of blow my mind and I made so, so many people out there, I guess, happy, and that's pretty fantastic. So I don't regret a thing. My disappointment is very minimal and kind of selfish, just because it's like I'm missing out on fun. but I just sit here grateful and skinnier and in better shape and more motivated and very, very glad to have gone through what I just went through."

© Disney Andy Richter and Emma Slater perform during Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Night on Dancing with the Stars

How did he spend his first Wednesday in a while not at the DWTS rehearsal studio? By sleeping in, walking his dogs and going to a diner for breakfast with the family, Andy revealed.

"It's just been really nice," he said. "It's been nice to have time back with my family. I am disappointed that I'm not there to dance, and I don't know how Emma and I are going to deal with our withdrawal -- our rehearsal dancing withdrawal -- but we'll have to figure it out."

© Disney Andy Richter and Emma Slater perform on Wicked Night on DWTS

The good news, for Andy and Emma fans, is that you'll be seeing more of the two working together soon.

"I'm not going anywhere," Andy promised. "Emma and I are already doing TikToks together, so stay tuned for those. And she's going to be on my podcast tomorrow, so that's coming up next week. So we're certainly not going anywhere as a duo.

"I just wanted to again say thank you to all of you for gifting me this amazing, beautiful experience that has changed my life, that is as special as anything I've ever been through and I'm very, very grateful," Andy said. "I know that it was a gift that was given to me by the people who watched the show and who voted for us, and I will never forget the kindness, and I hope that I can go on to do more stuff that you like, as, I don't know, whether it's repayment or just to keep up my end of the bargain."

© Disney Andy Richter performs in season 34, episode 2 of Dancing with the Stars

He concluded: "I love y'all and I do want to say that ... Dancing with the Stars, I heard a million times about how it is such a beautiful little harbor of positivity and beauty in what can be a real messed up world right now. If you appreciate that beauty and that love and that good feeling, I would encourage you to take it out into your world, to take it off of the TV and go share it with the people around you, especially people you don't know, and maybe even people that make you a little nervous. Because if you share kindness and share love, it just makes you richer. Giving it away makes you richer."