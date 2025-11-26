Watch Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos relive their family Thanksgiving 'trauma'

For Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, Thanksgiving is a time to unwind with their three kids (Michael, Lola and Joaquin) and come together as a family. And, as it turns out, sometimes it's also a moment for things to go wrong.

On the pre-Thanksgiving episode of their ABC talk show LIVE with Kelly and Mark, Kelly, 55, and Mark, 54, discussed a host of stories in connection to the holiday, which falls on November 27 this year, when a memory of a Thanksgiving from the past haunted Kelly's mind.

© Kelly Ripa/LIVE with Kelly and Mark Kelly and Mark will likely spend Thanksgiving with their three kids, [L-R] Michael, Joaquin and Lola

"Do you remember the year, I did the Martha Stewart wet brine of the turkey?" she asked her husband, who immediately grimaced as it all came flooding back to him too. As you can see in the video above, the Hope & Faith alum told the entire story of the wet brine method going wrong in her case.

Per the Martha Stewart archives, the wet brine method calls for the turkey to be brined for over a day at least in a combination of salt water, herbs, onion, garlic, spices and white wine, to ensure an even and very flavorful roast, although in Kelly's case, other factors contributed to its demise.

This year, however, the couple are keeping things much simpler for their more intimate Thanksgiving dinner, although once again sparked disagreement on the show when Kelly declared the meal will be served around 6 PM, while the Riverdale star favored an earlier start time of 3-4 PM.