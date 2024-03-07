Meet Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' 3 children Michael, Lola, and Joaquin – all we know about their lives in the spotlight

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have built a legacy in the entertainment industry that not only extends to their own decades of good work, but also their family.

Together, the couple and co-hosts of Live with Kelly and Mark have welcomed three children, those being sons Michael and Joaquin Consuelos, and daughter Lola Consuelos.

Read below as we dive deeper into the lives of the three star kids, how they're following in their parents' footsteps, and what they're up to now…

Recommended video You may also like Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' three children reveal their different lifestyles

Michael Consuelos

Kelly and Mark's firstborn is their son Michael Joseph Consuelos, born in June 1997, who is an actor like his parents and is also dabbling in production and writing. Michael was born a little over a year after his parents eloped in Las Vegas, and spent his early years growing up on the set of All My Children, which both his parents starred in.

He became a regular TV feature, however, when he would occasionally make appearances on Live! when Kelly was named co-host alongside Regis Philbin in 2001. He has since appeared on the show many times in its various iterations, most recently last December with his sister.

© Getty Images Kelly and Mark's oldest, son Michael Consuelos

Now 26, Michael went to New York University's Tisch School of the Arts and was also part of the track & field team, studying filmmaking and also obtaining a Master's from the same school.

He currently lives in Brooklyn while working on the production side for Bravo's The Real Housewives of New York and The Real Housewives of New Jersey (under family friend Andy Cohen) and has also worked as a production assistant on the sitcom The Goldbergs.

© Instagram Michael played a younger version of his father's Hiram Lodge on "Riverdale"

While he also is working on his prowess with screenwriting and filmmaking on the side, when it comes to his on-screen career, he starred in a 2022 Lifetime movie, Let's Get Physical, opposite Jenna Dewan.

MORE: Kelly Ripa's son Michael's appearance leaves fans seriously distracted in new family photo

And, most notably, he played a young Hiram Lodge on Riverdale, on which his dad Mark played the older, more antagonistic Hiram for its seven-season run.

Lola Consuelos

© Shutterstock Kelly and Mark's daughter Lola Consuelos

Kelly and Mark's second child, daughter Lola Grace Consuelos, was born in June 2001, after it was inadvertently revealed in a psychic reading during Kelly's test debut episode on Live! with Regis that she was, in fact, pregnant.

MORE: Kelly Ripa poses with lookalike daughter Lola as she spends time away from family home – see photo

While Lola was less of a fixture on her mom's talk show in her early years compared to Michael, she did follow in her older brother's footsteps in many ways.

© Getty Images Lola is a musician and has already released two singles as she works on her debut EP

She went to NYU's Tisch School of the Arts as well, but to earn a degree in music production, aiming to establish a career in that sphere, which separated her from the rest of her family.

MORE: Kelly Ripa's rarely-seen daughter makes surprising revelation about growing up in famous family

After spending a semester abroad in London (where she was frequently visited by her parents), she graduated and made her first venture into the industry with her debut single in August 2022.

© ABC Lola and Michael joined their parents on "Live" in December

Lola, now 22, released "Paranoia Silverlining" (while sometimes going by the stage name "The Youngest Young") and followed that up with the song "Divine Timing" in July 2023, both of which she performed and co-wrote, releasing independently under "Lola Records."

MORE: David Muir reveals close bond with Kelly Ripa's daughter as he reacts to her big announcement

She last appeared on Live in December with her parents and Michael, revealing that while she was living at home with family, she was also simultaneously working on an EP coming soon.

Joaquin Consuelos

© Instagram Kelly and Mark's youngest, son Joaquin Consuelos

The youngest of the clan is Joaquin Antonio Consuelos, born in February 2003, who has found the path that diverges the most from his entertainment-driven family.

MORE: Kelly Ripa's first apartment with Mark Consuelos is a far cry from their $27 million townhouse – see inside

While Kelly writes in her memoir collection of short stories, Live Wire, that Joaquin expressed an interest in drama and theater when he was younger and in school, he now has found a different calling.

© Instagram Joaquin is a member of the University of Michigan's wrestling team

Joaquin became the first of his siblings to leave New York City for higher education, enrolling in the University of Michigan in 2021 (in the School of Music, Theatre & Dance, majoring in Theatre Performance) and officially making his parents empty nesters.

MORE: Kelly Ripa shares magnificent poolside photo as she pays homage to her rarely-seen son Joaquin

From his high school through to college, Joaquin developed a passion for wrestling, inspired partly by his dad's athleticism, and joined the wrestling team at UMich, where his parents have found a home to visit and cheer him and his team on.

© Getty Images Joaquin is less publicly present as his siblings, but they all are extremely close

The Hope & Faith actress also wrote in her book that at a young age, the now 21-year-old had been diagnosed with dyslexia and dysgraphia, which she noticed when he found difficulty in reading and writing.

They eventually enrolled him in a special school for those with learning disabilities, the Churchill School, where he was, as she penned , "on his path to not only loving school but excelling at it." He eventually graduated in 2021 from the school's Honors Society.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features, and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.