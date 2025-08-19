Kelly Ripa's daughter Lola stuns with daring nightgown selfie

Kelly Ripa's daughter, Lola Consuelos, stunned fans with her latest social media post, which saw the budding musician share a sizzling selfie while sporting a nightgown.

The 24-year-old looked stunning in the snap, which was taken from a high angle to showcase the beautiful, light pink garment.

She sat in her bed and tilted her head to the side, with her bright blue eyes and brunette hair providing a perfect contrast to the light-colored nightgown.

Lola also shared a photo of several horses grazing in a meadow to accompany the selfie, simply captioning the pictures, "nightgown horse".

To learn more about Kelly's family with her husband Mark Consuelos, watch below...

WATCH: Meet Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' Family

Style icon

© Instagram Lola shared a stunning selfie in a light-pink nightgown

Lola, who is the only daughter of Kelly and her husband, Mark Consuelos, has always had an incredible sense of style.

Her mother revealed to People that she wished she had Lola's confidence when it came to putting an outfit together.

© Instagram Kelly shared that she loved Lola's fearless style

"I think that Lola has truly one of the most unique and totally 'her' senses of style. I'm always pleasantly surprised by the way Lola puts an outfit together," Kelly shared.

"I remember being her age and hitting all the vintage shops and really being able to work with what I found there. And I see [her] do that all the time."

"You always look sophisticated, but definitely youthful and rock n' roll and all of the things I wish I was brave enough to do when I was your age, but never had the courage to pull off," she said to her daughter.

Favorite daughter

© Kelly Ripa/LIVE with Kelly and Mark Kelly and Mark share Michael, Lola and Joaquin

Lola is a musician who divides her time between New York and London, where her longtime boyfriend, Cassius Kidston, resides.

She released her first single, "Paranoia Silverlining", in 2022, and most recently dropped her song "The Watcher" in 2024.

Lola appears to be the favorite of her famous parents, with Kelly revealing that her brothers, Michael and Joaquin, weren't given the same treatment growing up.

© Instagram Kelly revealed that they spent more money on Lola during her childhood

"I'm going to tell you something right now, and don't tell our sons. But if they had any idea - and they can never know - but if they had any idea how much more money we spent on Lola. The care and feeding of Lola compared to the boys," the TV personality said on Live with Kelly and Mark.

"Joaquin, I was like, 'Here, you can fit into your brother's outfit from eight years ago, roll up the bottoms, you'll be fine,'" she continued.

"But Lola, the only girl. If I didn't give it to her, she went to you [Mark], if you didn't give it to her, she would go to one of the grandparents. And they were like 'Of course!' She knows how to seal the deal. We used to be amazed at that skillset!"

Steadfast support

© Getty Images Lola leaned on her parents during a tough year

Despite her confidence, Lola got candid on the Let's Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa podcast about leaning on her parents during a particularly tough time.

"For me, I think when I went to university my first year, I was not happy at all," she recalled. "I was going through a bit of a thing, and I really felt like the only people I could speak to were my parents."

© Instagram She splits her time between New York and London, where her boyfriend resides

"Like most cases, when you're growing up, your parents [are] always telling you, like when you're older, you're gonna wish you listened to me. And there's so many times in my life where I'm now like, oh my god, I completely get it," she continued.

"That's when I started really feeling like I didn't really want anyone else's opinion but my parents."