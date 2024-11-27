Kelly Ripa wants to 'cancel' Thanksgiving following moment with Mark Consuelos on Live

Kelly Ripa wasn't loving the start of her day on Wednesday, and she had to listen to her husband Mark Consuelos tell some awful Thanksgiving related jokes during the opening segment of Live.

These resulted in several groans from the long-running TV star, much to her husband's amusement, and at one point she even told him: "No, let's talk politics, anything but this!" while shaking her hands in the air.

When Mark finally finished listing off the jokes from his list, she said: "That's it, that's the finale?" in response to his joke about an apple pie at Thanksgiving.

"That's it, I'm cancelling Thanksgiving. Those jokes made me cancel Thanksgiving!"

Of course, the star was only joking herself, and is getting ready to welcome all three of her children back home for the long weekend.

© ABC Kelly Ripa joked that she was cancelling Thanksgiving after Mark Consuelos read out some awful holiday jokes on Live

Kelly and Mark are doting parents to Michael, 27, Lola, 23, and Joaquin, 21, who all currently live in different places.

Michael lives in Bushwick, Brooklyn, while Lola splits her time between NYC and London. Joaquin, meanwhile, is a student at the University of Michigan.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos with their children Michael and Lola

The family have a stunning townhouse located in the Upper East Side of Manhattan, which is the ideal place for hosting. They also have a vacation home in the Hamptons.

Kelly and Mark's children are likely to bring their partners to the festivities too, who also have a good relationship with the famous couple.

© Photo: Instagram Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos with youngest son Joaquin

Mark previously spoke about spending time with his children and their partners over the holiday season during a chat with People just after Christmas in 2023, and said how nice it was that they all enjoy hanging out with their parents.

"It was lovely...it was really nice people to spend time with. They did a great job. We love them all. I just was really proud of the fact that our kids wanted to hang out with us," he said.

© Instagram Kelly and Mark with their children

He continued: "That's kind of the goal after you raise them and we're still raising them, but they're adults, so we're not really, we're kind of done. They're on their own for the most part. But I was just really thrilled and honored that my kids would want to spend time with me and my wife.

"And not be embarrassed by bringing their boyfriend or a girlfriend around," he added.

Kelly and Mark's children have all followed in their creative paths

Kelly and Mark's children are incredibly down-to-earth despite their privileged upbringing, and they are totally unphased by seeing their parents on the TV too, having grown up both watching them on telly as well as appearing on Live throughout their childhoods.

They have all followed their parents in the creative industry too. Michael is an aspiring actor, Lola an aspiring singer, and Joaquin is studying drama at college.