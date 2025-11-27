Stranger Things viewers 'suffering in silence' after binge-watching initial season 5 drop

Netflix's record-breaking supernatural drama Stranger Things made its highly anticipated return on Wednesday with the first instalment of season five, and viewers wasted no time bingeing the long-awaited four episodes.

Featuring a stacked cast including Winona Ryder, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp and David Harbour, the final season takes fans back to Hawkins, where the gang finally reunites with one mission: find and kill Vecna.

But with Vecna MIA, the town under quarantine and the hunt for Eleven intensifying, the final battle won't be easy – and it'll take the entire group united for one last push.

As someone who's been watching since the series' debut in 2016, I can't wait to see what showrunners Matt and Ross Duffer have in store for this epic finale. Plus, the fact that so many viewers tuned into the opening drop that it actually crashed Netflix is a testament to Stranger Things' enduring success. Read on to find out what viewers are saying about Stranger Things season five…

WATCH: Stranger Things Season 5 teaser trailer

© COURTESY OF NETFLIX Â© 2025 The cast reprise their roles for a final time What have viewers said about Stranger Things Season 5 Vol. 1 Despite only landing on Wednesday, plenty of fans have already devoured the first four episodes and taken to Instagram to share their reactions. "That ending was phenomenal. Can't believe we have to wait a whole month for volume two," wrote one viewer, while another said: "Waited 3.5 years just to binge it in one sitting and now I'm suffering in silence until vol two." Meanwhile, a third penned: "Guys, volume one was so good. Anyone who hasn't seen it or thinks they don't have time, make time, it's so good."

© Netflix The team must unite for one last battle What is Stranger Things Season 5 about? Set in autumn 1987, we return to a Hawkins scarred by the Rifts opened in season four. The synopsis continues: "Our heroes are united by a single goal: find and kill Vecna. But he has vanished – his whereabouts and plans unknown. "Complicating their mission, the government has placed the town under military quarantine and intensified its hunt for Eleven, forcing her back into hiding.

© Netflix What will happen to Max? "As the anniversary of Will's disappearance approaches, so does a heavy, familiar dread. The final battle is looming – and with it, a darkness more powerful and more deadly than anything they've faced before. "To end this nightmare, they'll need everyone – the full party – standing together, one last time."

© COURTESY OF NETFLIX Â© 2025 Winona Ryder returns as Joyce Byers Who stars in Stranger Things Season 5? Returning cast members include Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers, David Harbour as Jim Hopper, Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven and Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler. The cast also features Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson, Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair, and Noah Schnapp as Will Byers. Additionally, Sadie Sink plays Max Mayfield, Natalia Dyer plays Nancy Wheeler and Charlie Heaton plays Jonathan Byers. Rounding out the cast are Joe Keery as Steve Harrington and Maya Hawke as Robin Buckley.

© COURTESY OF NETFLIX Â© 2025 The fifth season features some new faces Meet the new cast members for Stranger Things Season 5 The new season also brings a fresh batch of characters played by Nell Fisher (Bookworm), Jake Connelly (Between the Silence), Alex Breaux (Depraved) and Linda Hamilton (The Terminator, Children of the Corn, Chuck).

Stranger Things release schedule

Volume 1, featuring episodes one to four, landed on 26 November; Volume 2, featuring episodes five to seven, will drop on Christmas Day; and the final eighth episode will land on New Year's Eve.