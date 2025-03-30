Netflix viewers rediscovering hidden gem drama that's 'better' than Stranger Things

Netflix subscribers looking for a nostalgic and entertaining series are discovering a hidden gem they’re calling even better than the streaming giant's smash hit Stranger Things.

Blending the 1980s nostalgia of Stranger Things with the witty drama of Orange Is The New Black, GLOW is finding a whole new audience.

Despite premiering in 2017, GLOW continues to gain fresh fans, boasting an impressive 93 per cent rating on Rotten Tomatoes and strong viewer reviews.

WATCH: GLOW season 3's first trailer

What is GLOW?

© Netflix Betty Gilpin in GLOW on Netflix

GLOW, which stands for Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling, is based on the true story of the 1980s women's wrestling show.

The series follows Ruth Wilder, portrayed by Alison Brie, a struggling actress desperate for work. Ruth auditions for a wrestling show alongside a diverse group of women, unexpectedly discovering a passion and sisterhood along the way.

But things get complicated when Ruth's former best friend, soap star Debbie Eagan (Betty Gilpin), joins the show following a painful betrayal involving Ruth and Debbie’s husband.

Fans call GLOW 'better than Stranger Things'

© Netflix Betty Gilpin and Alison Brie in GLOW on Netflix

Fans are sharing glowing reviews of the show on social media, with many arguing GLOW is one of Netflix's most underrated series.

One enthusiastic viewer said: "I adored it! I watched it twice straight through. Take every beloved 80s cult film, add amazing 80s fashion and music, fearless storylines covering tough topics, and you get GLOW!"

Another fan praised the show's accuracy to the era, commenting: "GLOW is brilliantly authentic. The characters, makeup, and costumes perfectly capture the '80s in a way that Stranger Things doesn't. It's gloriously ugly and tacky—in the best way!"

A third viewer added: "One of my favourite Netflix Originals ever. The writing and acting, especially from Alison Brie and Marc Maron, are just phenomenal. It's a shame Netflix cancelled it, but still totally worth watching."

A powerful cast and authentic storytelling

© Netflix GLOW got three seasons on Netflix

GLOW features standout performances from Alison Brie, known for Community and Mad Men, and Betty Gilpin, acclaimed for her role in Nurse Jackie.

Comedian Marc Maron shines as director Sam Sylvia, bringing humour and depth to the series.

Other notable stars include Sydelle Noel, Britney Young, Kate Nash, Britt Baron, Gayle Rankin, and Kia Stevens, who deliver compelling and heartfelt portrayals of the wrestlers.

Why GLOW deserves a second look

© Netflix You should really watch GLOW on Netflix if you haven't already

Although Netflix cancelled GLOW prematurely in 2020 due to pandemic-related production issues, its devoted fanbase continues to champion the show.

As an expert in streaming content, I believe GLOW offers a fresh, witty, and powerful portrayal of women's empowerment and friendship rarely seen on television. The balance of humour, drama, and nostalgia makes it uniquely appealing and deserving of rediscovery.

Fans of Stranger Things who crave a similarly addictive show with rich characters, vintage style, and an outstanding soundtrack should put GLOW at the top of their watchlist.

What viewers say

© Netflix What have the viewers been saying about GLOW?

IMDb users rate GLOW highly, with one stating: "For Gen X and Y, it's a nostalgic blast from the past. The characters are engaging, the music spot-on, and the story smart and funny. A definite hit for Netflix."

Another reviewer summed it up perfectly: "Nearly everything about this show is amazing. Smart, funny, emotional—it has it all. I’m still hoping for a finale movie."

If you've yet to dive into this critically acclaimed gem, there's never been a better time.

All three seasons of GLOW are available to stream right now on Netflix.