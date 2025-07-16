WATCH: Fans 'crying' at 'mind-blowing' first look at season finale of new Netflix drama

Netflix is heading back to the Upside Down one last time – and Stranger Things fans are already bracing themselves.

The streamer just dropped a "mind-blowing" teaser for the fifth and final season of its hit show, promising an epic conclusion to the Hawkins saga.

As the anniversary of Will’s disappearance looms, so does a heavy, familiar dread as the final battle approaches. And with it, viewers can expect to see the gang fight "a darkness more powerful and more deadly" than anything they've faced before.

To defeat evil once and for all, they'll need everyone united for one final battle.

© Courtesy of Netflix David Harbour as Jim Hopper and Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven

Fans simply cannot get enough of the teaser trailer. Taking to the comments, one person wrote: "I HAVE SO MANY EMOTIONS THAT I JUST STARTED CRYING," while another said: "This is going to be MIND-BLOWING! Stranger Things has truly changed my life and I am beyond grateful. Here's to the final chapter!"

Stranger Things release schedule

Volume 1, featuring episodes one to four, will premiere on 26 November; Volume 2, featuring episodes five to seven, will drop on Christmas Day; and the final eighth episode will land on New Year's Eve.