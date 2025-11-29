Strictly fans hail major twist to format: 'Best thing the show's ever done'

Strictly Come Dancing threw an extra curveball at its stars this week, as on top of their normal routines, the couples also had to perform an 'Instance Dance'.

The twist in the format saw the couples picking a dance style at random from ones they'd already performed, before a mad dash to the wardrobe to pick out an appropriate outfit, before deciding in 10 seconds how to perform the routine. Extra marks were awarded to each couple following their dance.

The twist had been done on America's Dancing with the Stars before but had never been attempted on the British version before, but it's clear that fans loved the new format.

Viewer reaction

Taking to social media following the results, one enthused: "Instant Dance is the best thing Strictly have ever done," while a second added: "I actually loved this instant dance thing, they should keep it for next year."

A third wrote: "I'm so serious I need the Instant Dance to happen EVERY series. Iconic tv," and a fourth commented: "Forget I said I didn't want the instant dance I just had the BEST TIME."

© CREDIT LINE:BBC/Kieron McCarron The Strictly stars faced an extra challenge on tonight's episode

Meanwhile, a fifth said: "This 'Instant Dance' challenge is so chaotic but brilliant! Great addition to #Strictly. Bring it back next year!" while a sixth penned: "Can we do instant dance every week now? Y'know what, bring everyone back for a final week instant dance (I need to see La Voix's instant dance, we were robbed)," and a seventh shared: "This instant dance was TV gold."

What happened during the show?

It was Lewis Cope and Katya Jones who won the 'Instant Dance' challenge, following their jive to Wham!'s Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go. There were followed by Balvinder Sopal, Amber Davies, Alex Kingston, George Clarke and Karen Carney.

From the main dances, both Karen Carney and Amber Davies achieved a perfect score following their respective routines. Karen and pro partner Carlos Gu performed their Couple's Choice routine to Lady Gaga's Born This Way, while Amber and pro partner Nikita Kuzmin closed the show in style with their jive to Tina Turner's Proud Mary.

© CREDIT LINE:BBC/Kieron McCarron Karen and Carlos won plaudits for their Couple's Choice

Despite achieving second in the 'Instant Dance' challenge, Balvinder and pro partner Julian Caillon only scored 28 for their jive. However, it was Doctor Who actress Alex Kingston and Johannes Radebe who were on the bottom of the leaderboard following their cha-cha-cha to Ring My Bell.

Alex recently picked up a rib injury, telling the Independent this week: "[The rib] just sort of popped out of its placement. But it didn't go back in, so we had to change some of the choreography at the last minute."

© CREDIT LINE:BBC/Kieron McCarron Fans were left worried about Alex following last week's injury

Although she downplayed the injury, some speculated that her rib issue might be having an impact on the star's dancing. One mused: "I feel so sorry for Alex, she's clearly in a lot of pain. Can't see her staying on even if she gets through to next week."