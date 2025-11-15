Inside Strictly star La Voix's private life – from tragic loss to 'frightening' diamond heist

La Voix has been a breath of fresh air on this series of Strictly Come Dancing. The drag queen and performer has become a fan favourite thanks to her hilarious back and forth exchanges with the judges and her pro partner, Aljaz Skorjanec, as well as attempting to take Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman's jobs after it was confirmed that the presenting duo would be stepping away from the show at the end of the series. In the training room, fans get to learn more about Chris, the man behind the make-up, so what do we know of his life away from the show? Here's everything you need to know…

Career and real name

Away from the incredible drag persona, La Voix is known as Christopher Dennis, and he has been entertaining for decades. La Voix uses she/her pronouns when performing drag and he/him pronouns when outside of drag. The star rose to fame performing on cruise ships and working as a makeup artist, and is also known for competing three times on Britain's Got Talent. The furthest she got was in the eighth series, reaching the semi-finals alongside the London Big Gay Band.

La Voix is used to competitions, and she previously competed on Queen of the Universe, where she lost to the late Vivienne. In 2024, she was announced as a contestant on the sixth series of RuPaul's Drag Race UK, where she finished as the runner-up, losing out to Kyran Thrax in the finale. The star also had a cameo in Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie as a drag artist.

La Voix's makeup work has reportedly gotten her into a bit of trouble in the past. In 2021, Chris explained how when working as a makeup artist in 2009, he ended up working on a pair of young men who later carried out the Graff Diamonds robbery, which saw £40 million worth of diamonds and jewellery stolen from the New Bond Street store.

Speaking on the Little Did You Know podcast, Chris explained: "I was booked to do two men who wanted to be made to look older, and I was told it was for a music video. We started doing things you could do with latex and all the ageing make-up." He realised he had unwittingly been involved in the heist the following day after seeing a CCTV footage of the robbers.

© Ash Knotek/Shutterstock When not in drag, Chris uses he/him pronouns

Chris was interviewed by detectives from Scotland Yard while makeup brushes, gowns and rubber masks were collected and sent off for DNA testing. The evidence provided a match to the robbers and some of their accomplices, and Chris was in court to give evidence. He described the experience as "very frightening" and five men were convicted for their roles in the heist.

Supportive family and love life

La Voix's parents have been incredibly supportive of her drag career, and her 80-year-old father has been seen cheering on the star in the Strictly crowd. When she competed on RuPaul's Drag Race UK, her father was a special guest in the makeover episode, which saw La Voix transform him into Voix La.

While appearing in drag on the show, La Voix's father dedicated a touching speech to the LGBTQ community, saying: "I can't explain, but it's a wonderful feeling. I thought that it a was a transformation that I felt. It's a privilege being gay, of all the hard work and effort people go through in this world, it's tremendous.

© CREDIT LINE:BBC/World Of Wonder/Guy Levy La Voix's father joined the performer on RuPaul's Drag Race UK

"And I give praise to everybody. I'm 78 years old, and I hope I'm setting an example for other parents who should equally love their child, irrespective of gender or anything." The moment reduced people on the show, including La Voix, Michelle Visage, Alan Carr and AJ Odudu to tears.

However, earlier this year, La Voix sadly faced a family tragedy when her beloved mother, Lynne, passed away. In a social media post shared on 3 April, the performer said: "My darlings, it is with enormous sadness that I share with you some very sad news. On Tuesday I lost my darling Mum, Lynne. It was unexpected and has come as a complete shock to the whole family.

© Instagram The performer sadly lost her mother earlier this year

"I'm now back home with my family and we're all looking after my Dad, Richard, and each other. We already miss her so very much, she truly was such a wonderful Mum. So many of you met Mum at my shows throughout the years; she always so enjoyed meeting & chatting with you all, which is why I wanted to share this news. Her zest for life, happiness, fun and bringing people together will live on, and we know a lot of you will remember the vivacious woman she was. I hope that you will keep my family in your thoughts as we navigate through this terrible time."

Although the star hasn't spoken about a partner, she joked with HELLO! earlier this year that she was looking for a husband on the show. When asked about the so-called 'Strictly Curse', she teased: "Well, I ditched my husband before I started. There's a lot more riding on this for me!"

© CREDIT LINE:BBC/Guy Levy The performer will be hoping to avoid the dance-off this weekend

The star also revealed how proud her father was that she was taking part in the show, sharing: "My dad was so excited. His first question was, 'What with me?; And I was like, 'You had your moment on Drag Race with me, we're not doing this together'. He just turned 80 in December, I thought that would be a disaster! When you do any show, your family and friends go, that's great. Drag Race was wonderful, but it's still quite niche for a lot of people. This one has blown their mind that I'm on here, and I just hope I do them proud.