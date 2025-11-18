La Voix 'devastated' over Strictly injury - and future on show revealed

Strictly Come Dancing star La Voix has been forced to pull out of Saturday night's show in Blackpool due to injury. The 45-year-old drag performer has been advised by doctors to rest after suffering a foot injury last week and will subsequently miss the upcoming live show, which will take place at Blackpool's iconic Tower Ballroom. La Voix, who is partnered with professional dancer Aljaž Škorjanec, said she was "devastated" and would return to the stage as soon as she's able to.

In an official statement, La Voix said: "It is with immense sadness that I have to withdraw from this weekend’s Strictly Come Dancing shows in Blackpool. Due to an injury, I've been advised that I'm unable to perform, and my heart truly breaks knowing I won’t be dancing in such an iconic venue. Aljaž and I have worked incredibly hard, and we were so excited to share our routine with everyone. I am devastated not to be joining the rest of the cast on that famous dancefloor, but my focus now is on recovery. I'll be cheering on all the amazing couples this weekend."

The injury comes at a frustrating time, just days after La Voix and Aljaž scored an impressive 33 points for their Couple's Choice routine to 'Don't Rain on My Parade', landing fourth place on the leaderboard.



Will La Voix return to Strictly?

Taking to Instagram, La Voix elaborated on her injury and revealed that she'll be back on the dancefloor as soon as she has recovered. "My darlings, I wanted to take a moment to speak to you all personally and from the heart. As many of you know, l injured my foot last week," the performer penned on her Instagram Stories. "With the help of an incredible team – and a whole lot of sparkles and determination – was able to keep going and perform. As the old saying goes, the show must go on, and believe me, I pushed myself to make sure it did.

"However, after my appearance on Saturday night, it became clear that the injury wasn't improving. I've now been advised by medical professionals to rest properly, which means I won't be able to perform in Blackpool this week. It breaks my heart, because performing for all of you means the world to me, but l have to listen to my body so I can come back stronger (and with both heels working!)."

The post concluded: "Thank you for your love, your messages, and your endless support. I promise I'll be cheering everyone on from the sidelines, and I'll be back on that stage as soon as l'm able-louder, brighter, and sassier than ever."

Meanwhile, a Strictly spokesperson revealed that La Voix and Aljaž will automatically go through to next week's show. "In line with the rules of Strictly Come Dancing, La Voix and Aljaž will receive a bye through to next week when it is hoped they will be able to dance again," the statement read.

Who will dance at Blackpool?

Six celebrities will perform at the iconic Blackpool Tower Ballroom on Saturday night. Balvinder Sopal, Amber Davies, Lewis Cope, Alex Kingston, Karen Carney and George Clarke will compete to keep their place in the competition. Meanwhile, returning Strictly finalists Ashley Roberts, Danny Mac, Jay McGuiness and Layton Williams will all perform with the professional dancers.