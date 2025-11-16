Strictly says goodbye to seventh contestant after 'difficult' week – and features 'jaw-dropping' series first

With another Sunday comes another Strictly Come Dancing results show – and this one saw the seventh contestant bid farewell to the ballroom as well as a show first. Time was up for TV personality Vicky Pattison and her professional partner Kai Widdrington, who faced EastEnders star Balvinder Sopal and Julian Caillon in the dreaded dance-off. Both couples took to the dancefloor to perform their routines again, with Balvinder and Julian repeating their American Smooth to 'My Guy' by Mary Wells and Vicky and Kai reprising their Jive to 'Sound of the Underground' by Girls Aloud. The results show also featured a series first that saw a jaw-dropping collaboration between the Strictly professional dancers and award-winning dance troupe Diversity.

After both couples performed their final routines, it was time for the judges to cast their votes on who to save – and it was unanimous. Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke all chose to keep Balvinder and Julian while Craig Revel Horwood, who had this week's casting vote, said he would also have decided to save Balvinder and Julian. Therefore, Balvinder and Julian – who have braved the dance-off four times now – have secured their place at Strictly's annual Blackpool extravaganza next weekend.

© BBC/Guy Levy Tess asked the couple about their journey Vicky thanks Kai after 'difficult' week When prompted by co-host Tess Daly to reflect on her time on the show, Vicky said: "It was so lovely while it lasted and I've had the nicest time. I knew this week was a difficult one for me and I tried my hardest as I have every week. "Listen, I didn't think I'd get past week one. And I'm really honoured to have shared this experience with so many amazing people. Mostly with this fella [Kai] right here. I don't want to sound too cheesy but [to Kai] you've been the best partner a girl can ask for. I'm so sorry I didn't get you to Blackpool but I feel like I've won just by having you as my partner and I'm so grateful."

© BBC/Guy Levy The couple took to the ballroom for one last dance Kai and Vicky's special partnership When Tess asked Kai about their partnership, the professional dancer replied: "Oh, goodness me. Where do I start? You [to Vicky] are everything that this series is about. Strong, confident, independent – and all that I can say is, I have loved every single second. I'm going to be gutted not coming to Blackpool with you on Monday. But I just want you to know that I feel like I have also won getting you as my partner, and you will live on in Strictly history forever."



© BBC/Guy Levy Vicky and Kai faced Balvinder and Julian in the dance-off Vicky then added: "I'll miss everybody. I enjoyed it loads more than I thought I was going to. And I know I let my nerves get in the way – Shirley, you are right – and I will properly beat myself up over that. But I've never danced before sober and here I am – sober as a judge!"



© CREDIT LINE:BBC/Ray Burmiston Vicky praised her dance partner Kai Vicky Pattison's relationship with alcohol Vicky has previously spoken about how much her relationship with alcohol has changed over the years, especially after making her documentary Vicky Pattison: Alcohol, Dad and Me, in which she confronted the impact that addiction and alcohol has had on those around her. Back in May, she told The Guardian: "My dad is ill. He's an alcoholic, and he always will be an alcoholic, quite profoundly. Some days he's winning that battle, and other days he's not." She later revealed: "But over time I've made sense of my dad's illness, my relationship with alcohol, and all of my anger. I was self-sabotaging over and over again because I didn't like who I was and couldn't see a way out."



© BBC/Guy Levy Diversity and the Strictly pros performed a collaboration of dance styles A first in Strictly history While Sunday's show saw the sad departure of Vicky and Kai, it also featured an exciting Strictly first: the professionals collaborated with award-winning dance troupe Diversity in a routine that saw hip hop collide with the Golden Age of Hollywood. As for the night's musical number, Olly Murs took to the stage to sing 'Run This Town' accompanied by a routine performed by professionals Amy Dowden, Luba Mushtuk, Michelle Tsiakkas and Nancy Xu.



The remaining seven couples will take to the world-famous Tower Ballroom for Strictly Come Dancing's Blackpool Specials next weekend on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 6.35pm on Saturday and 7:15pm on Sunday. Both of this weekend's episodes are available to watch now via BBC iPlayer.