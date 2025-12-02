Netflix viewers threaten to cancel subscriptions after removal of two beloved shows

Calling all chronic Netflix rewatchers! Netflix has announced the removal of several beloved shows and movies – including two of the streamer's most rewatched titles. A go-to comfort watch for millennials everywhere, Friends and Supernatural are both due to leave Netflix at the end of this month as their licensing deals expire.

Hit sitcom Friends, starring Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry and Courteney Cox, first landed on the streamer in 2018 – and UK viewers now have just 28 days to stream all ten seasons before it departs on 30 December.

© NBC UK viewers have less than a month to binge Friends

Meanwhile, US viewers who have been dipping into the 15-season run of Supernatural since 2012 only have until 18 December to immerse themselves in the world of the Winchester brothers (played by Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki).

This is personally devastating news for me as someone who loves dipping in and out of Friends when I'm in a picky mood and can't find anything I want to watch on Netflix. While I understand that some shows can't stay on streamers forever, this will be a particularly tough blow for the many viewers who adore both Supernatural and Friends.

Supernatural leaves US Netflix on 18 December

Read on to find out how fans are reacting to the news, as well as which other titles at risk of eviction from the streamer…

Fans react to the removal of Friends and Supernatural from Netflix

The news of both hits leaving their respective regions has caused a stir among viewers, who were quick to air their frustrations on social media.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, one person said: "Hi @netflix. I saw that Friends is leaving the platform, and I just wanted to share how much this show means to me. It's the series I turn to when I'm happy, sad, stressed, or celebrating something. Watching Friends while eating my favorite dinner is one of my small joys in life. If you can reconsider and keep it on Netflix, it would mean a lot. Removing it feels like losing a part of me that grew, laughed, and cried with the cast. Thank you."

Meanwhile, another said: "Just noticed friends is being removed from Netflix… yeah, I'll be cancelling my subscription," while a third echoed: "How can @netflix be taking friends off in the UK? Literally the ONLY thing I go on to Netflix every day for. I watch it non-stop back-to-back. My absolute comfort show, may as well cancel my subscription."

As for Supernatural, one fan wrote: "Netflix, where Supernatural goes, I go," while another added: "Hey @netflix. If you remove Supernatural, you will need to pay for my therapy."

What other TV shows are being removed from Netflix UK?

Friends isn't the only show taking a hit in the streamer's latest reshuffle. Other series departing this month include mystery drama The Pembrokeshire Murders, reality series Deadliest Catch, multigenerational comedy Parenthood and true crime docuseries Married to a Psychopath.

What other movies are being removed from Netflix UK?

Alongside the TV shows, several films are also departing Netflix, including Mission: Impossible, Mr & Mrs Smith, Snowpiercer, World War Z, Happy Gilmore, Forgetting Sarah Marshall, The Matrix, Alice, Darling, Sing, 28 Weeks Later, The Apprentice and This Is 40.