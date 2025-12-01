Watch: Netflix's 'thrilling' 8-part mystery series will be your next tense must-watch

Netflix has released the trailer for its upcoming mystery series Run Away, and it looks utterly thrilling. Based on the 2019 book by bestselling author Harlan Coben, the eight-parter – which lands on the streamer on New Year's Day – follows Simon (James Nesbitt), whose eldest daughter Paige (Ellie de Lange) runs away from home.

When Simon finds Paige looking worse for wear and on drugs in a park, he tries to bring her home, but a heated confrontation leads to shocking violence that leaves him losing her all over again.

You know you're in for a treat when a project comes from Harlan Coben, whose novels have inspired major on-screen hits like Netflix's Fool Me Once and The Stranger as well as Prime Video's Lazarus. The series reunites the 'dream team' responsible for Netflix's string of Coben hits. Lead writer Danny Brocklehurst (Brassic, Fool Me Once) returns to pen the adaptation, with Nicola Shindler's Quay Street Productions steering the ship. This creative partnership has become the gold standard for gripping TV thrillers.

Plus, with a stacked cast that includes Vera star Ruth Jones and Missing You's James Nesbitt, this one is set to be an unmissable watch. Read on for everything you need to know about the gripping new trailer.

© Ben Blackall/Netflix Ruth Jones and James Nesbitt star What happens in the Run Away trailer? The trailer offers a first look at the star-studded ensemble, which includes James Nesbitt, Ruth Jones, Minnie Driver and Alfred Enoch. Ruth plays a private investigator, Elena Ravenscroft, who works alongside detective Isaac Fagbenle, played by Alfred, as they investigate a murder. When Elena tells Simon (Nesbitt) and his wife Ingrid (Oscar-nominee Minnie Driver) she needs to speak to their daughter, Simon replies: "I don't know where she is. She's missing." Later, we see a bruised-looking Paige busking in a park with a guitar, and a shocked Simon approaches her, calling: "Paige, it's Dad."

© Ben Blackall/Netflix Simon's daughter goes missing When Paige bolts, Simon runs after her – but she shouts, "Let go of me" as her boyfriend, Aaron (Thomas Flynn), steps in between them and winks at Simon. When Aaron turns up dead, Simon insists to Elena, "Paige couldn't have done this," to which she ominously replies: "No, but you could've." The clip ends with a handcuffed Simon being placed in a police car, suggesting he becomes the main suspect in the twisty case.

© Ben Blackall/Netflix Minnie Driver and James Nesbitt play husband and wife What to expect from Run Away According to the synopsis: "Simon (Nesbitt) had the perfect life: loving wife and kids, great job, beautiful home. But then his eldest daughter Paige ran away and everything fell apart. "So now when he finds her, vulnerable and strung out on drugs in a city park, he finally has the chance to bring his little girl home. But it turns out she's not alone, and an argument escalates into shocking violence. "In the aftermath, Simon loses his daughter all over again, and his search to find her will take him into a dangerous underworld, revealing deep secrets that could tear his family apart forever."

© Ben Blackall/Netflix Elle de Lange, Adrian Greensmith and Ellie Henry also play part of the family Who stars in Run Away The cast features an impressive line-up, including James Nesbitt (The Missing, Cold Feet), Ruth Jones (Gavin & Stacey, Stella), Minnie Driver (The Serpent Queen, Good Will Hunting) and Alfred Enoch (The Couple Next Door, The Critic). They're joined by Lucian Msamati (Conclave, Gangs of London), Jon Pointing (Big Boys, Sweetpea), Ellie de Lange (Wolf Hall, The Serpent), Adrian Greensmith (Harlan Coben's Shelter, Metal Lords) and Ellie Henry (Hollyoaks).

© Ben Blackall/Netflix Lucian Msamati plays Cornelius Faber Rounding out the cast are Tracy-Ann Oberman (Friday Night Dinner, Toast of London), Annette Badland (Ted Lasso, Midsomer Murders), Ingrid Oliver (The Thursday Murder Club, Sweetpea), Maeve Courtier-Lilley (Gran Turismo, The Red King), Finty Williams (The A List, Six Minutes to Midnight), Joe McGann (Kaos, Vera) and Amy Gledhill (Big Mood, Starstruck).

Run Away lands on Netflix on 1 January.