'Twisty' 6-part psychological thriller from bestselling author sounds like the perfect binge

Have you already binged The Beast in Me and want another twisty Netflix series to look forward to? There's a new six-part psychological thriller from a bestselling author on the way and it sounds like the perfect binge.

Adapted from Alice Feeney's novel, His & Hers is set in Georgia and follows two residents, Anna and Jack, who begin investigating a shocking murder. Created by filmmaker William Oldroyd (Eileen, Lady Macbeth) and produced by Oscar-winning actor Jessica Chastain, the series has been dubbed "seductive and twisty" and arrives on 8 January.

If you're a fan of Harlan Coben, the king of mystery writing, you're in for a treat with His & Hers. The series is based on the 2020 book by Alice Feeney, whom Coben has praised as "one of my favourite thriller writers" and whose novels have been translated into thirty-nine languages.

And you know you're in for something special when an author has multiple novels heading for TV adaptations – with Feeney's Rock Paper Scissors, Beautiful Ugly and Sometimes I Lie all in the works. Intrigued? Read on for everything you need to know about Netflix's upcoming adaptation of His & Hers…

© Courtesy of Netflix Â© 2025 Jon Bernthal as Detective Jack Harper and Tessa Thompson as Anna What is His & Hers about? Set in the "sweltering heat" of Atlanta, news anchor Anna begins to fade away from her friends and career as she retreats into "haunted reclusion." The synopsis continues: "But when she overhears talk about a murder in Dahlonega – the sleepy north Georgia town where she grew up – Anna is snapped back to life, pouncing on the case and searching for answers. "Detective Jack Harper (Bernthal) is strangely suspicious of her involvement, chasing her into the crosshairs of his own investigation."



© Courtesy of Netflix Â© 2025 Tessa Thompson plays Anna Who stars in His & Hers? Leading the show are Tessa Thompson (Creed, Dear White People) as Anna and Jon Bernthal (The Wolf of Wall Street, Fury) as Jack. They're joined by Pablo Schreiber (The Wire, Halo) as camerman Richard, Crystal Fox (A Fall from Grace) as Anna's mother Alice, Sunita Mani (The Roses) as Jack's new work partner Priya, Rebecca Rittenhouse (Four Weddings and a Funeral) as news anchor Lexy, Marin Ireland (Sneaky Pete) as Zoe, Ellie Rose Sawyer (No One Believed Me) as Zoe's daughter Meg and Chris Bauer (True Blood) as Clyde.

© Courtesy of Netflix Â© 2025 Sunita Mani plays Priya Rounding out the cast are Jamie Tisdale (House), Poppy Liu (Hacks), Rhoda Griffis (The Blind Side), Tiffany Ho (Lemonade Blessing), Isabelle Kusman (Isabelle Kusman), Dave Maldonado (Deadland), Kristen Maxwell (Gossip Girl), Leah Merritt (Will Trent), Mike Pniewski (Mean Girls 2) and Astrid Rotenberry (The Four Seasons).



© Courtesy of Netflix Â© 2025 Tessa also executive produces Meet the creative team behind His & Hers Not only does Tessa Thompson star in the show as Anna, but she also serves as an executive producer. Meanwhile, the showrunner, executive producer and writer is Dee Johnson – who is best known for her work on Fellow Travelers, The Good Wife and Nashville.

Jessica Chastain and Alice Feeney both produce the series William Oldroyd (Eileen, Lady Macbeth) directs the first episode and is also an executive producer and writer, while Bill Dubuque (The Accountant, Ozark) is a writer and executive producer. Executive producers also include Kristen Campo for Campout Productions, Jessica Chastain and Kelly Carmichael for Freckle Films and Kishori Rajan for Viva Maude.

His & Hers is available to watch on Netflix on 8 January.