Casualty's return date, two new doctors, and a big spoiler that will 'break the internet'

We're nearing the end of the year, which means that Casualty will soon be returning to our screens. The show will return with its new miniseries, Learning Curve, and fans can expect plenty of twists and turns as the drama plays out.

The series will no doubt pick up on the harrowing cliffhanger that viewers were subjected to on 20 September, when the Supply and Demand miniseries came to an end. After a mad airport dash, Nicole Piper (Sammy T. Dobson) discovered that her on-off girlfriend, Ngozi Okoye (Adesuwa Oni) had suffered a relapse, and had fallen and hit her head. The episode ended as A&E attempted to save her through CPR.

The series will also start laying the groundwork for Casualty's move to Wales, which is expected to take place towards the end of 2026. A document from the BBC said the move was hoped to "evolve the show into Welsh portrayal while maintaining the core attraction to the loyal fan base".

Here's all you need to know about the new Learning Curve miniseries, including the two new characters who are set to debut…

WATCH: See the tense trailer for Casualty's next series

© CREDIT LINE:BBC STUDIOS The show's return could still be a month away When is Casualty returning? While Casualty typically returns towards the end of the year, Metro has reported that for the next series, filming has been pushed back. While many fans were hoping that the show would be returning on 27 December, it's now reportedly heading back to our screens after the Christmas period, with its airdate expected to be 10 January 2026.



© CREDIT LINE:BBC STUDIOS Some fresh faces will be appearing in the show New characters One of the biggest things that he can't wait for is the introduction of two new junior doctors. The casting details of the pair haven't yet been confirmed, but speaking to Digital Spy in October, Casualty star Olly Rix, who made his debut as Flynn Byron on 15 March 2025, teased their journeys. He explained: "A large part of the series is watching their progression as young people entering the NHS, and how senior doctors consult with them and guide them and help them – or maybe fail in that aspect. So, it's going to be an interesting investigation into that." Milo Clarke, who plays Teddy Gowan on the show teased that the actors were both "great additions" to the cast.

© CREDIT LINE:BBC STUDIOS Is Ngozi's fate sealed? Cast exits? Although it hasn't been confirmed who might be leaving the show, it's widely anticipated that some of our favourite characters will be leaving when the show relocates from Holby City General to a new location in Wales. The move isn't due to happen this series, but the groundwork could be laid, including exits. Of course, the biggest question mark over anyone's fate is whether Ngozi will survive following her relapse. We're hoping for the best!