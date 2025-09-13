7 juicy spoilers ahead of Casualty's explosive finale

We have loved this Supply and Demand miniseries of Casualty, but it will come to an explosive end next week. By the end of the final episode, one character will be left fighting for their life. The long-running drugs storyline will be concluding with Iain Dean (Michael Stevenson) taking on one of his most dangerous missions yet. Away from the drama, Nicole Piper (Sammy T. Dobson) realises her feelings for Ngozi Okoye (Adesuwa Oni) and makes a last-minute attempt to declare her love while sparks fly for Cameron Mickelthwaite (Barney Walsh) and Indie Jankowski (Naomi Wakszlak). Here's everything that's happening in the final week…

1/ 7 © CREDIT LINE:BBC STUDIOS Iain is involved in a high-stakes mission Iain faces his most dangerous mission yet Still dealing with the death of his mother, Iain decides to throw himself into his latest HART mission, which is a raid on the home of the drug dealer who's been causing all the recent misery. However, things don't fully go to plan on the raid. Will everyone make it out alive?



2/ 7 © CREDIT LINE:BBC STUDIOS Iain comes to a worrying conclusion Iain faces relationship issues with Faith Faith Cadogan (Kirsty Mitchell) is devastated to learn from Stevie Nash (Elinor Lawless) that Iain's mother has died, instead of the news coming from her partner. When Faith and Iain later talk, Iain makes a surprise confession about their relationship. Will the couple be able to weather it?



3/ 7 © CREDIT LINE:BBC STUDIOS Flynn's actions are now getting out of hand Flynn makes a mistake Flynn Byron (Olly Rix) continues his womanising ways, arriving late for work after sleeping with a nurse and later getting amorous with a patient's mother in a storage cupboard. Flynn is determined to prove that he's a good doctor, but he ends up feeling guilty after making a mistake.



4/ 7 © CREDIT LINE:BBC STUDIOS Flynn could be on the up Flynn gets good news It's not all doom and gloom for Flynn, however. After talking to Dylan Keogh (William Beck) about his self-loathing due to his empty home, he's encouraged to hear from his friend that habits can be broken. Flynn attempts to get back in touch with his ex, Claire, but he instead reaches their daughter, Millie, who invites him to her dance recital.



5/ 7 © CREDIT LINE:BBC STUDIOS Nicole wants to fight for her relationship Is Nicole too late for Ngozi? After skipping Ngozi's leaving drinks, Nicole realises her love for her ex and rushes to the airport to declare her love before Ngozi leaves for Nigeria. However, she is devastated when she learns that Ngozi has relapsed and her life now hangs in the balance. Will she pull through?



6/ 7 © CREDIT LINE:BBC STUDIOS Rash has had a difficult few weeks Rash gets exciting career news Thanks to Rash Masum (Neet Mohan) convincing Sunny Callahan (Jamie Marie Leary) to speak to the police, a drug kingpin is taken down. Rash later helps Rida Amaan (Sarah Seggari) deliver a baby and is delighted to discover that he is being sent on a Paeds rotation, leaving him one step closer to his CESR.

