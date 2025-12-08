Golden Globes Awards 2026 nominations: full list

Days after the Critics' Choice Awards nominations, it's time for another one. The Golden Globes will reveal their 2026 nominations on Monday, December 8 at 8.15am/7.15am, and we're predicting more nods for Paul Thomas Anderson's One Battle After Another, Chloé Zhao's Hamnet, Josh Safdie's Marty Supreme, and Ryan Coogler's Sinners in the movie categories, and Netflix's Adolescence, Apple TV's comedy The Studio, and HBO's The Pitt across TV.
The Globes have traditionally kicked off the awards season, but this year they will fall a week later on January 11, 2026.
Hollywood's rowdiest awards show, the Globes love A-listers, and I would be surprised to see Leonardo DiCaprio, Ariana Grande, Timothee Chalamet not turn up in the acting categories.
Cynthia Erivo missed out on the Critics Choice Awards, but I would be shocked if she does not pick up a nod on Monday morning, while I would also predict Kate Hudson, Dwayne Johnson, and Julia Roberts to score nods.
In TV, I would place bets on the actor categories being dominated by this year's Emmy nominees - Noah Wyle, Kathy Bates, Adam Scott, Britt Lower, Sterling K. Brown, and Gary Oldman – with Mark Ruffalo, Rhea Seehorn, and Diego Luna also considered frontrunners to join their categories.
The 83rd Annual Golden Globes ceremony will take place on Sunday, January 11, 2026, and will air live on CBS and stream on Paramount+ from 8/7c. Check back for the full list...
