Golden Globes Awards 2026 nominations: full list

Days after the Critics' Choice Awards nominations, it's time for another one. The Golden Globes will reveal their 2026 nominations on Monday, December 8 at 8.15am/7.15am, and we're predicting more nods for Paul Thomas Anderson's One Battle After Another, Chloé Zhao's Hamnet, Josh Safdie's Marty Supreme, and Ryan Coogler's Sinners in the movie categories, and Netflix's Adolescence, Apple TV's comedy The Studio, and HBO's The Pitt across TV.

The Globes have traditionally kicked off the awards season, but this year they will fall a week later on January 11, 2026.

Leonardo DiCaprio in One Battle After Another

Hollywood's rowdiest awards show, the Globes love A-listers, and I would be surprised to see Leonardo DiCaprio, Ariana Grande, Timothee Chalamet not turn up in the acting categories.

Cynthia Erivo missed out on the Critics Choice Awards, but I would be shocked if she does not pick up a nod on Monday morning, while I would also predict Kate Hudson, Dwayne Johnson, and Julia Roberts to score nods.

© © Universal Pictures Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande in Wicked: For Good

In TV, I would place bets on the actor categories being dominated by this year's Emmy nominees - Noah Wyle, Kathy Bates, Adam Scott, Britt Lower, Sterling K. Brown, and Gary Oldman – with Mark Ruffalo, Rhea Seehorn, and Diego Luna also considered frontrunners to join their categories.

The 83rd Annual Golden Globes ceremony will take place on Sunday, January 11, 2026, and will air live on CBS and stream on Paramount+ from 8/7c. Check back for the full list...

© Disney Sterling K. Brown in Hulu's Paradise, which has been a critical success

2026 Golden Globes nominations: Film

Best Motion Picture – Drama

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Best Motion Picture – Animated

Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Best Director – Motion Picture

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

2026 Golden Globes nominations: TV

Best Television Series – Drama

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television

Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television