Sarah Jessica Parker to receive huge honor at the 2026 Golden Globes

Sarah Jessica Parker has won six Golden Globes to date, but she will walk away with an even bigger honor at next year's ceremony after she was announced as the recipient of the 2026 Carol Burnett Award for "her outstanding contributions to the television industry both in front of and behind the camera." The And Just Like That actress will be honored at the first-ever 'Golden Eve' primetime special airing January 8, 2026. "Sarah Jessica Parker's career embodies the very spirit of the Carol Burnett Award," Golden Globes president Helen Hoehne shared in a November 13 press release.

"Her trailblazing impact on television and her dedication to storytelling across stage and screen have left an indelible mark on popular culture," she added. "We are honored to celebrate her extraordinary contributions to entertainment." Not only will the primetime special feature Sarah receiving her trophy for her decades of "creative versatility, cultural influence, and enduring contributions to the arts," but it will also feature the Cecil B. DeMille Award recipient, Dame Helen Mirren.

Sarah has yet to comment on the award, but she did share the announcement on her Instagram Stories on Thursday. The actress follows in the footsteps of inaugural honoree Carol Burnett, who received the award in 2019. Since then, it's been awarded to Ellen DeGeneres, Norman Lear, Ryan Murphy, and Ted Danson.

The announcement comes after Sarah joined Queen Camilla at Clarence House on Tuesday for a reception for shortlisted authors, judges, and supporters of the Booker Prize, which saw the Sex and the City star among the five judges. "It's one of your many hats," Camilla told Sarah, whose fashion-loving character Carrie Bradshaw is known for her flamboyant outfits.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Meet Sarah Jessica Parker's three children

© Instagram Sarah Jessica Parker will receive the 2026 Carol Burnett Award

"And the one I'm most proud of," the American actress replied. "It was thrilling, especially to be among this group, who are all extraordinary, smart and wise. We had such riches to discuss, and we are surrounded by such wonderful, exciting authors."

© AFP via Getty Images Sarah Jessica Parker has won six Golden Globe Awards

Chairman of the judging panel Roddy Doyle, along with Chris Power, Ayobami Adebayo, Kiley Reid, and Sarah, spent the past year considering 153 novels for the prize, eventually choosing David Szalay's rags-to-riches novel, Flesh, which Roddy described as "a dark book, but a joy to read."

© Getty Images Sarah Jessica Parker joined Queen Camilla at Clarence House for a reception

Sarah, who has her own publishing imprint, said she "loved pretty much everything" about Flesh, adding: "It's almost an approach to fiction that none of us had experienced … and allowed the reader to feel such intense emotion for somebody, who in many ways, the author chose not to over-illustrate, which is an extraordinary skill."

© Getty Images Sarah Jessica Parker was a judge for the 2025 Booker Prize

An avid reader since childhood, she told how she had been following the Booker Prize for years and "raised my hand jokingly" – only to be approached by the organisation's Chief Executive, Gaby Wood, to be a judge. "I missed many meals out, didn't go to the theatre or see any movies, but it was the kind of sacrifice that I thought had a great nobility. It was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, especially for a reader like me, who likes nothing more than to be inside the pages of a really special book."