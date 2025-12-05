Critics Choice Association Awards nominations: full list

The major 2026 awards season race has kicked off with the Critics Choice Association Awards nominations.

Predictions have Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another and Ryan Coogler's Sinners both scoring a ton of nominations in the film categories, along with awards hopefuls Hamnet, Wicked: For Good, and Marty Supreme. In the TV categories, we're sure to see a lot of this past year's Emmy winners, including Severance, The Pitt, and The Studio.

The nominations are scheduled to be announced at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT. We will have the full nominations list here.

Michael B. Jordan plays twins Smoke and Stack in Sinners

The awards have become a solid indicator of Oscars success in recent years, with over 500 voting members reflecting the broader discourse, from the critical to the commercial; this past year the CCA picked Anora as its best winner, a category it would go on to scoop at the Academy Awards, while Adrien Brody, Kieran Culkin and Zoe Saldaña all also won at both events.

This season, the CCA Awards have also replaced the Golden Globes as the first major awards show to give out statues and be televised, as the ceremony nabbed the Globes usual first weekend in January spot. Chelsea Handler will once again host the ceremony which will air live on E! and the USA Network at 7/6c on January, 4 2026.

CCA Awards 2026 TV nominations

Best Drama Series

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Best Comedy Series

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Best Comedy SpecialBest Limited Series

Best Movie Made for Television

Best Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie Made for Television

Best Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie Made for Television

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie Made for Television

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie Made for Television

Best Talk Show

Best Variety Series

Best Animated Series

Best Foreign Language Series

CCA Awards 2026 Film nominations

Best Picture

Best Actor

Best Actress

Best Supporting Actor

Best Supporting Actress

Best Young Actor / Actress

Best Director

Best Original Screenplay

Best Adapted Screenplay

Best Animated Feature

Best Comedy

Best Foreign Language Film

Best Song

Best Hair and Makeup

Best Visual Effects

Best Stunt Design

Best Casting/Ensemble