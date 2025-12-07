Skip to main contentSkip to footer
The surprising actresses that almost played Bond Girls
Subscribe
The surprising actresses that almost played Bond Girls

The surprising actresses that almost played Bond Girls

The "Bond Girl" has become the archetype for lethal, powerful and inherently sensual characters in the Bond universe, for better or for worse

Claudine Auger in "Thunderball" ; Julie Christie© Getty Images
Ahad Sanwari
Ahad SanwariSenior Writer - New York
2 minutes ago
Share this:

The "Bond Girl" has become just as much a part of the James Bond universe's lexicon as much as 007 himself. While we get the same suave MI6 agent in every movie, it's the female ally/adversary/love interest that we see anew in each outing that really pulls in the crowd.

As Bond fans await the fate of the franchise, more importantly who will be chosen to take on the 007 mantle from Daniel Craig (my money's still on Aaron Taylor-Johnson OR Josh O'Connor), it'll also herald the addition of new dynamic heroines or anti-heroines to the "Bond Girl" pantheon as well.

Some Bond girls (who also prefer to be called "Bond women") have received major boosts to their careers from the part, like Jane Seymour, Eva Green, Claudine Auger and Ursula Andress. However, there's also an alternate universe out there, where a variety of different actresses could've held the Bond girl title instead.

In a new "What could've been?" take a look at some of the stars you may not have known were considered for Bond girl parts that ultimately went to someone else, for one reason or another…

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Aaron Taylor-Johnson 'offered role as next James Bond'
Sean Connery standing behind Catherine Zeta-Jones in a scene from the film 'Entrapment', 1999.© Getty Images

Catherine Zeta-Jones over Eva Green

The role of Vesper Lynd in 2006's Casino Royale, Daniel Craig's first outing as Bond, was at once highly sought after and also as contagious as the plague. While many stars vied for the part, some turned it down due to the potential ramifications on their career's momentum, plus the role's intense physical training requirements and anti-hero storyline. One of those stars was reportedly Catherine Zeta-Jones, at that point considered Hollywood royalty, just a few years out from her Oscar win for Chicago.

The movie "Mean Girls", directed by Mark Waters. Seen here, Rachel McAdams as Regina George. Initial theatrical release April 30, 2004.© Getty Images

Rachel McAdams over Eva Green

Another star who was in close contention for the role of Vesper was Rachel McAdams. The Mean Girls star turned down the part to focus on raising her family, she confirmed to Bustle. Others in consideration were Angelina Jolie, Charlize Theron, Cécile de France, and Audrey Tautou, with Olivia Wilde generally seen as the runner-up for the role. Eventually, French actress Eva Green won out, jumpstarting her Hollywood career.

British actress Julie Christie, Birmingham, 22nd November 1963.© Getty Images

Julie Christie over Claudine Auger

For 1965's Thunderball, Julie Christie was producer Albert R. Broccoli's first choice for the part, thanks to her breakout turn in 1963's Billy Liar. However, per the production notes, upon meeting her personally, he reportedly was displeased when it came to her suitability for the part and her specific look, and began then considering stars like Raquel Welch and Faye Dunaway, before going with former Miss France Claudine Auger. All was not lost for Julie, though, who starred instead in the films Darling and Doctor Zhivago that same year, winning an Oscar for the former and earning a box office juggernaut with the latter.

Sharon Stone over Sophia Marceau© ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock

Sharon Stone over Sophia Marceau

For 1999's The World is Not Enough, Sophie Marceau wasn't always locked in to play Elektra King, one of the first choices being Sharon Stone, already an Oscar nominated actress by that point. Vera Farmiga was also considered, but the role eventually went to Sophie thanks to her gripping performance in 1997's Firelight.

Daniel Craig and Monica Bellucci on set for new bond film 'Spectre' on February 19, 2015 in Rome, Italy© Getty Images

Monica Bellucci over Teri Hatcher

For 1997's Tomorrow Never Dies, the Italian Monica Bellucci went far enough in the process to conduct screen-tests with Pierce Brosnan, but was turned down because the producers wanted Paris Carver to be an American, to the Bond actor's dismay (which he confirmed to Playboy), due to the producers' greater focus on capitalizing on American star power at the time. Teri Hatcher went on to win the role, and nearly 20 years later, Monica was cast in 2015's Spectre, going on to become the oldest actress to play a Bond Girl at 50.

Actress Priscilla Presley poses for a portrait in 1979 in Los Angeles, California.© Getty Images

Priscilla Presley over Tanya Roberts

For 1985's A View to a Kill, Elvis Presley's ex-wife Priscilla Presley was originally cast in the role of Stacy Sutton. However, due to scheduling conflicts over her contract with Dallas, the role instead went to Tanya Roberts, per the 2015 book Some Kind of Hero: The Remarkable Story of the James Bond Films.

Diana Ross over Jane Seymour© Getty Images

Diana Ross over Jane Seymour

For 1973's Live and Let Die, the first to star Roger Moore, writer Tom Mankiewicz originally wanted Solitaire to be a Black woman, with Diana Ross being his first choice. However, they decided to switch to Ian Fleming's description of Solitaire as white, and ended up going with Jane Seymour. Instead, Rosie Carver was then switched to Black, casting Gloria Hendry. While the decision to keep the lead Bond Girl as white did attract some criticism, Gloria broke ground as the first Black Bond Girl, followed by the likes of Grace Jones and Halle Berry.

Other Topics
More TV and Film
See more
Read More