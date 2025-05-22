Aaron Taylor-Johnson drops biggest hint yet he's the new James Bond

Aaron Taylor-Johnson has dropped his biggest hint yet that he will take over the role of James Bond from Daniel Craig.

The 34-year-old has long been a frontrunner for the iconic role of MI6 agent, 007, and his latest move has fans convinced that he's accepted the challenge.

Aaron has become a global ambassador for watch makers Omega, who have had an association with the Bond franchise for 30 years.

On Thursday, the company shared a photo of Aaron at their watchmaking home in Bienne, where he enjoyed "an exclusive tour, meeting the watchmakers behind our timepieces".

After inking the deal, Aaron said: "I have always had an appreciation for timepieces but especially for Omega. Now after visiting the factory, I am in awe of the skill required to manufacture such a luxurious product."

New James Bond

Fans were quick to claim Aaron's partnership with Omega is a sign he will be the next Bond, with one commenting: "STOP, Hold the presses..?!” ATJ was invited to the @omega HQ? What secret agent do we know wears an Omega..?"

Another said: "Whaaaaaaa …. That tells us something." A third added: "Do I hear the 007 theme?" A fourth quipped: "Hello Mr. Bond, we have been expecting you."

Aaron has downplayed the possibility of him taking on the role, telling Esquire: "It's not really for me to say anything."

© Getty Images Fans are convinced Aaron is the next James Bond

However, his wife, Sam Taylor-Johnson, thinks Aaron would be "great" in the role.

Appearing on The Jonathan Ross Show last year, director Sam was probed about the potential casting, to which she said: "Carry on speculating. He'd be great."

Staying coy, she joked: "You mean that I might direct a Bond film? The first woman director."

© Getty Images Sam Taylor-Johnson thinks Aaron would be a 'great' Bond

Aaron has also gotten the seal of approval from former Bond star Pierce Brosnan.

"I think the man has the chops and the talent and the charisma to play Bond, very much so," he said on RTÉ Radio 1's The Ray D'Arcy Show last March.

Pierce recalled acting with Aaron in the 2009 film The Greatest, one of the first produced by his own company, Irish DreamTime, and also starring Susan Sarandon, Carey Mulligan, and Michael Shannon.

© Shutterstock Pierce Brosnan thinks Aaron would be perfect for Bond

"One of the first movies we made, one of the earliest movies, was The Greatest. And he was the greatest in it," he remembered. "So, yes, I read the news about his possibilities of being a Bond, so I would definitely tip my hat to the fellow."

In fact, the Remington Steele actor went so much as to offer his potential successor some advice on taking on the iconic role: "Be bold. Go out there. Have a great time. Just love it. Just go for it. You can do it."

Pierce reiterated his sentiments one year later when appearing on The Jonathan Ross Show. "I think he would make a very fine Bond," he said.

© Mondadori Portfolio Aaron has downplayed specualtion about his role as Bond

"He was actually in one of the movies I made called The Greatest. This young man we cast as 'The Greatest'.

"He was so impressive then. He just had this charisma; he had this presence… so he would be good. But there's many men on the list, I'm sure."