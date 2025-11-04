Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Where are Sean Connery's Bond girls now? Inside the lives of Ursula Andress, Honor Blackman and more
Sean Connery set the mark for James Bond when he introduced the iconic spy to screens. From Ursula Andress to Honor Blackman see where his Bond girls are now…

Split image of Ursula Andress, Sean Connery and Honor Blackman© Getty Images / Shutterstock
Matthew Moore
Matthew MooreSenior Evening Writer
2 minutes ago
We all have our favourite James Bond stars, but it was Sean Connery who first introduced the iconic spy to our screens back in 1962. The actor introduced us to many of the things that became synonymous with the character, including his signature catchphrase, fast cars, scheming villains and glamorous Bond girls. During his time on screen, Sean's incarnation of James Bond romanced many beauties, but have you ever wondered where the actresses who brought these characters to life are now? Scroll down to find out…

Ursula Andress as Honey Ryder in a white bikini in Dr. No© Danjaq/Eon/Ua/Kobal/Shutterstock

Ursula had one of the most memorable entrances in the franchise's history

Ursula Andress – Honey Ryder

Swiss actress Ursula Andress was the main love interest of the debut Bond film, Dr. No, back in 1962. The character has one of the most memorable entrances, emerging from the Jamaican coastline wearing nothing but a white bikini; the moment reportedly drove an increase in sales of the two-piece, while the bikini itself sold for $61,500 in a 2001 auction.

The actress, now 89, reportedly said of the iconic bikini: "This bikini made me into a success. As a result of starring in Dr. No as the first Bond girl, I was given the freedom to take my pick of future roles and to become financially independent."

Ursula's appearance in Dr. No helped start her career, landing her roles in hits Fun in Acapulco, The Southern Star, The Fifth Musketeer and Red Bells. The star also played Aphrodite in 1981's Clash of the Titans, and she made her final on-screen appearance in 2005's St. Francis Birds Tour. Dr. No wasn't her only involvement with the Bond franchise, as she also played Vesper Lynd in the 1967 spoof of Casino Royale.

While filming Dr. No, the actress was married to American actor John Derek, however, the pair ended up divorcing four years after the film was released, following Ursula's affair with actor Ron Ely, who starred with her in 1964's Once Before I Die. Following her divorce, Ursula has dated the likes of John Richardson, John Delorean and Julio Iglesias, the father of Enrique Iglesias. In 1979, she lived with fellow actor Harry Hamlin, and the pair welcomed their son, Dimitri, in 1980. Although they were engaged, Harry called off their relationship in 1983.

After her retirement, Ursula left the United States behind, selling her Beverly Hills home in 2017. It's believed that the star currently spends her time living between an apartment in Rome and the Swiss town of Gstaad, which is where her siblings live.

Eunice Gayson and Sean Connery in a scene from Dr. No© Collection/THA/Shutterstock

Eunice played the first-ever Bond girl

Eunice Gayson – Sylvia Trench

Eunice has the honour of playing the first-ever on-screen Bond girl, Sylvia Trench. The character also gave Bond his iconic catchphrase when she introduces herself as: "Trench, Sylvia Trench." Sylvia was originally intended to be a long-term girlfriend for the spy, and appeared in Dr. No's follow-up, From Russia With Love, as well. However, the idea and character were dropped following the film.

Although From Russia with Love would mark the star's final film role, she continued acting in television roles. Eunice has credits in The Saint, The Avengers, The Reluctant Romeo and Albert and Victoria.

Eunice's first marriage was to writer Leigh Vance. The pair walked down the aisle in 1953; however, they divorced six years later in 1959. In 1968, she found love again with actor Brian Jackson, but the couple ultimately split in 1977. During their time together, the pair welcomed a daughter, Kate, who made a cameo appearance in the Bond film, GoldenEye. The actress died at the age of 90 on 8 June 2018.

Daniela Bianchi under bedsheets as Tatiana Romanova in From Russia With Love© Collection/THA/Shutterstock

Daniela played the defecting Soviet spy Tatiana

Daniela Bianchi – Tatiana Romanova

The second Bond film, From Russia With Love, dealt with Tatiana's supposed defection after falling for James Bond, in what ultimately becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy. The character took on a heroic role, ultimately opting to kill villain Rosa Klebb instead of assassinating Bond.

After only having small roles before the film, Daniela went on to appear in Code Name: Tiger, Special Mission Lady Chaplain and James Bond spoof film, Operation Kid Brother, in which she played opposite Sean Connery's brother, Neil. Daniela decided to retire from acting in order to marry German shipping magnate, Alberto Cameli, in 1970. The couple welcomed a son, Filippo, and Alberto passed away in 2018.

Aliza Gur and Martine Beswick wrestling in a scene from From Russia With Love© Danjaq/Eon/Ua/Kobal/Shutterstock

The two characters vied for Bond's affections

Aliza Gur & Martine Beswick – Vida & Zora

Aliza and Martine rose to fame in From Russia With Love, in which they played two gypsy women, Vida and Zora, who competed for the secret agent's affections.

Following the release of the film, Aliza starred in the likes of Night Train to Paris and Tarzan and the Jungle Boy. In 1964, she married Sy Shulman, the director of a hospital, but they split in 1977. The following year, she married producer Sheldon Schrager, but the couple parted ways in 1996.

Martine, meanwhile, returned as secret agent Paula Caplan in the Connery Bond film Thunderball. The star continued to act, appearing in films like One Million Years B.C., Dr. Jekyll and Sister Hyde and A Bullet for the General. Her most recent film was 2022's Saturnalia. Between 1967 and 1973, she was married to Ursula Andress' ex-boyfriend, John Richardson.


Honor Blackman as Pussy Galore in Goldfinger© Danjaq/Eon/Ua/Kobal/Shutterstock

Honor starred opposite Sean Connery when she played Pussy Galore

Honor Blackman – Pussy Galore

Avengers star Honor Blackman played the innocently named Pussy Galore in the third Bond film. The character originally served as the personal pilot for the film's villain, Auric Goldfinger, before deciding to join forces with Bond and foil her former boss' plan.

The actress was already well-known by the time she joined the cast of Goldfinger, thanks to her role as Cathy Gale in spy series, The Avengers. The star secured several major roles following her turn in the film, including in The Secret of My Success, Bridget Jones's Diary and her final film appearance, which was 2012's Cockneys vs Zombies. She also continued in her television career, playing Laura West in The Upper Hand between 1990 and 1996. She also made guest appearances on Casualty, Coronation Street and Midsomer Murders.

In 1961, Honor married fellow actor Maurice Kaufmann, and the pair adopted a son and a daughter; however, in 1975, they called time on their relationship. The actress died at the age of 94 on 5 April 2020, with her family saying: "As well as being a much adored mother and grandmother, Honor was an actor of hugely prolific creative talent. With an extraordinary combination of beauty, brains and physical prowess, along with her unique voice and a dedicated work ethic, she achieved an unparalleled iconic status in the world of film and entertainment. With absolute commitment to her craft and total professionalism in all her endeavours she contributed to some of the great films and theatre productions of our times."

Shirley Eaton in a black bra and panties as Jill Masterson in Goldfinger© Collection/THA/Shutterstock

Shirley's character had an iconic death scene

Shirley Eaton – Jill Masterson

Shirley made history in 1964's Goldfinger when she became the first Bond girl to be killed off, with her character dying from skin suffocation after being covered in gold paint in one of the film's most iconic scenes.

The actress, now aged 88, later starred in an adaptation of Agatha Christie's Ten Little Indians, as well as Around the World Under the Sea and cult film The Million Eyes of Sumuru. It was during filming for the latter that she decided to retire from acting in order to focus on spending time with her family.

Shirley reflected: "After I finished The Million Eyes of Sumuru and was coming home in the plane was when I made the decision to quit. I hated being away from my baby Jason and his brother Grant. However, I did enjoy being the wicked lady Sumuru in two rather bad films, which I had not had the chance to be before. I do believe they have become cult films now."

In 1957, she married Colin Rowe and the pair remained together until his death in 1994. She is a mum to sons Jason and Grant and said in a 1999 interview with Starlog: "A career is a career, but you're a mother until you die."

Tania Mallet as Tilly Masterson holding a gun in a short grey skirt in Goldfinger© Collection/THA/Shutterstock

Tania made one of her only acting appearances in Goldfinger

Tania Mallet – Tilly Masterson

Although never romanced by Bond, many fans consider Tilly to be a Bond girl, and much like her on-screen sister, Tilly had a grim fate in store, after having her neck broken by Oddjob's steel-rimmed bowler hat.

Goldfinger was Tania's one and only film appearance, with the model reportedly becoming disillusioned with the restrictions imposed upon her and the low pay. "The restrictions placed on me for the duration of the filming grated, were dreadful and I could not anticipate living my life like that," she told James Bond fansite MI6 in 2003. However, in 1976, she made an appearance in an episode of The New Avengers.

While acting wasn't for Tania, it clearly was for her cousin, Dame Helen Mirren, who is one of the country's most celebrated stars. Tania was married twice during her life and died at the age of 77 on 30 March 2019.

Claudine Auger in a black swimsuit as Domino Derval in Thunderball© Moviestore/Shutterstock

Claudine was a star in American and French cinema

French actress Claudine played Domino Derval, the girlfriend of the villainous Emilio Largo, in 1965's Thunderball. The character ends up falling for Bond after discovering that Largo had ordered the assassination of her brother, a pilot in the French Air Force. She ultimately delivers the final blow to the film's villain, shooting him with a harpoon gun.

Alongside Thunderball, Claudine also appeared in Triple Cross, Anyone Can Play and The Killing Game, while also continuing to star in French productions. She made her final on-screen appearance in 1997's Le rouge et le noir.

Between 1959 and 1969, Claudine was married to French film director Pierre Gaspard-Huit. The star's second marriage was to businessman Peter Brent, which she married in 1984. The couple, who welcomed a son, remained married until Peter's death in 2008. The star died at the age of 78 on 18 December 2019, and agency confirmed she had passed away following a long period of illness.

Molly Peters as Patricia Fearing giving Sean Connery a back massage in Thunderball© Danjaq/Eon/Ua/Kobal/Shutterstock

Molly had a small role in Thunderball

Molly Peters – Patricia Fearing

Molly made a small appearance in Thunderball as a nurse at a spa clinic whom Bond romances. She briefly continued acting, making small appearances in films like Target for Killing, Nobody Ordered Love and Don't Raise the Bridge, Lower the River. DVD commentary on Thunderball alleged her short film career was down to a disagreement between her and her agent.

The actress had two children, one whom she gave up for adoption when she was young, and a son, who sadly died in 2013. Molly died at the age of 78 on 29 May 2017.

Akiko Wakabayashi as Aki behind the wheel of a car in You Only Live Twice© Pierluigi Praturlon/Shutterstock

Akiko was known for her roles in Japanese monster movies

Akiko Wakabayashi – Aki

Japanese actress Akiko played Secret Intelligence Service (SIS) agent Aki in You Only Live Twice. The star was originally meant to have a smaller role, but took on the bigger part when her co-star struggled with learning English. Although enjoying a romance with Bond, the character was accidentally poisoned by a SPECTRE assassin who had been attempting to kill Bond.

Akiko, now 85, was known for appearing in Japanese monster movies before appearing in the major film, however, following You Only Live Twice's release in 1967, she only appeared in 1968's Diamonds of the Andes. The star said her retirement was down to picking up an injury.

Mie Hama in a white bikini as Kissy Suzuki in You Only Live Twice© Danjaq/Eon/Ua/Kobal/Shutterstock

Mie left acting for a "normal" life

Mie Hama – Kissy Suzuki

Japanese star Mie played SIS agent Kissy Suzuki, who marries Bond in order to give credence to his undercover role as a Japanese fisherman. The character joins the agent in a raid on archvillain Blofeld's secret base, playing a part in its destruction.

Mie, now 81, made two further film appearances following her appearance in the franchise, playing Madame Piranha in King Kong Escapes and Oyou in Edo no Kaza. Speaking to The New York Times in 2017, she said she retired from acting to focus on having a normal life. In 1969, she married Japanese TV producer Mitsuru Kaneko; the pair welcomed four children before his death in 2018.

Jill St John in a bikini in Diamond Are Forever© Danjaq/Eon/Ua/Kobal/Shutterstock

Jill played the final Connery Bond girl

Jill St John – Tiffany Case

Jill played Sean Connery's final Bond girl, Tiffany Case, when he returned to the franchise in 1971's Diamonds Are Forever. The character was initially a diamond smuggler who joined forces with Bond after finding out that her life was now in danger thanks to Blofeld.

Jill continued to perform following her role in the film, appearing in Sitting Targets, Emerald Point N.A.S., Seinfeld and Northpole, the latter of which marked her final on-screen appearance.

The star has had a tumultuous personal life, which includes four marriages. She has previously been married to Neil Dubin, businessman Lance Reventlow and singer Jack Jones; she's currently married to NCIS star Robert Wagner. The actress, now 85, has also been in relationships with the likes of Sean Connery, Michael Caine, Henry Kissinger, Jack Nicholson and Adam West.

Sean Connery with his arm around Lana Wood in Diamonds Are Forever© Danjaq/Eon/Ua/Kobal/Shutterstock

Lana briefly appeared in Diamonds Are Forever

Lana Wood – Plenty O'Toole

Lana, now 79, appeared briefly in Diamonds Are Forever as Bond girl Plenty O'Toole, before being killed off by assassins Mr Wint and Mr Kidd who drowned her, believing her to be Tiffany.

Lana made her debut as a child actress back in 1947 before appearing opposite Sean Connery. She has since appeared in the television series Mission: Impossible, as well as Fantasy Island and Wild Wild West. She continues to appear in low-budget films, most recently in 2022's Dog Boy.

The actress has been married six times, to Jack Wrather Jr., Karl Brent, Stephen Oliver, Stanley Vogel, Richard Smedley and Allan G. Balter. She has also been in relationships with Sean Connery, Alain Delon, Warren Beatty and Alan Feinstein. Lana is the younger sister of the late actress Natalie Wood, and has been known to have feuded with Natalie's then-husband, Robert Wagner, and his current wife, her former co-star, Jill St John.

