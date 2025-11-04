Where are Sean Connery's Bond girls now? Inside the lives of Ursula Andress, Honor Blackman and more

Ursula had one of the most memorable entrances in the franchise's history

Swiss actress Ursula Andress was the main love interest of the debut Bond film, Dr. No, back in 1962. The character has one of the most memorable entrances, emerging from the Jamaican coastline wearing nothing but a white bikini; the moment reportedly drove an increase in sales of the two-piece, while the bikini itself sold for $61,500 in a 2001 auction.

The actress, now 89, reportedly said of the iconic bikini: "This bikini made me into a success. As a result of starring in Dr. No as the first Bond girl, I was given the freedom to take my pick of future roles and to become financially independent."

Ursula's appearance in Dr. No helped start her career, landing her roles in hits Fun in Acapulco, The Southern Star, The Fifth Musketeer and Red Bells. The star also played Aphrodite in 1981's Clash of the Titans, and she made her final on-screen appearance in 2005's St. Francis Birds Tour. Dr. No wasn't her only involvement with the Bond franchise, as she also played Vesper Lynd in the 1967 spoof of Casino Royale.

While filming Dr. No, the actress was married to American actor John Derek, however, the pair ended up divorcing four years after the film was released, following Ursula's affair with actor Ron Ely, who starred with her in 1964's Once Before I Die. Following her divorce, Ursula has dated the likes of John Richardson, John Delorean and Julio Iglesias, the father of Enrique Iglesias. In 1979, she lived with fellow actor Harry Hamlin, and the pair welcomed their son, Dimitri, in 1980. Although they were engaged, Harry called off their relationship in 1983.

After her retirement, Ursula left the United States behind, selling her Beverly Hills home in 2017. It's believed that the star currently spends her time living between an apartment in Rome and the Swiss town of Gstaad, which is where her siblings live.