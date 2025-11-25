Watch: Yellowstone's 'gripping' spin-off promises new beginning for Dutton family member

Yellowstone fans, listen up! Paramount+ has just released a gripping first look at a new spin-off of the hit neo-Western drama – and it teases a new beginning for one Dutton family member.

Y: Marshals sees the return of Kayce Dutton, played by Luke Grimes, who embarks on a new journey by joining a team of US Marshals after burying his father and selling the family ranch.

Also starring Yellowstone's Brecken Merrill, Gil Birmingham and Mo Brings Plenty, the new series marks yet another project from executive producer Taylor Sheridan, who is the mastermind behind other hit shows like Mayor of Kingstown and Landman. Meanwhile, Spencer Hudnut is the showrunner and writer.

Western dramas are enjoying a huge renaissance at the moment – especially when creator Taylor Sheridan is at the helm. After the success of his other spin-offs like 1883 and 1923, both of which hold a Rotten Tomatoes score of around 88%, Y: Marshals is set to be another unmissable watch for fans invested in the iconic Dutton family – especially that of the prodigal son, Kayce.

© Alamy Stock Photo Y: Marshals continues Kayce Dutton's story

What happens in the Y: Marshals teaser?

The clip opens on Kayce, who's seen saying goodbye at a grave stone as he leaves East Camp.

"I fought every day to get out from under the weight of the Yellowstone," he says. "I've lost my teammates, my parents, even my brothers… You know, sometimes good men have to do bad things. I'm trying to find a new beginning."

Joining his new team of US Marshals, Kayce is forced to battle gangs, cartels and race warriors – all while looking after his son, Tate.

What is Y: Marshals about?

Leaving the Yellowstone Ranch behind, Kayce joins an elite unit of US Marshals, combining his skills as a cowboy and Navy SEAL to bring range justice to Montana.

The synopsis continues: "Kayce and his teammates – Pete Calvin (Marshall-Green), Belle Skinner (Kebbel), Andrea Cruz (Santos) and Miles Kittle (Means) – must balance the high psychological cost of serving as the last line of defense in the region's war on violence with their duty to their families, which for Kayce includes his son Tate (Merrill) and his confidantes Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham) and Mo (Mo Brings Plenty) from the Broken Rock reservation."

© ROGER SNIDER Luke Grimes stars as Kayce

Who stars in Y: Marshals?

Luke Grimes leads the show as Kayce Dutton, and he's joined by Yellowstone veterans Brecken Merrill, Gil Birmingham and actor/consultant Mo Brings Plenty.

Rounding out the cast are newcomers Logan Marshall-Green (Intrusion), Arielle Kebbel (John Tucker Must Die), Ash Santos (Heart of Champions) and Tatanka Means (Once Upon a River).

Y: Marshals premieres on Sunday 1 March 2026 at 8 pm on CBS and will be available to stream on Paramount+ afterwards.