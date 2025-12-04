Jill Halfpenny's 'gripping' six-part psychological thriller gets chilling first look

Paramount+ has unveiled a first look at the chilling new psychological thriller, Girl Taken, which stars The Feud actress Jill Halfpenny and Game of Thrones star Alfie Allen.

The six-part series, which arrives in January, is based on Hollie Overton's novel, Baby Doll, and follows two twin sisters whose lives implode when one of them is abducted from their quiet rural town by a beloved local teacher.

If you like bone-chilling psychological thrillers, then you're in for a treat with Girl Taken. Much like the BBC's Jodie Comer-starring drama, Thirteen, the show explores the aftermath of a horrific crime and finding the strength to rebuild your life after experiencing trauma. With shocking twists and plenty of suspense, Girl Taken is one for your January watchlist.

Keep reading to find out more about the show, including a glimpse at first look imagery.

WATCH: The Feud, starring Jill Halfpenny, is now on Netflix - have you seen it?

© Clapperboard TV/Paramount Global The series is based on Hollie Overton's novel, Baby Doll What is Girl Taken about? The series, which was previously announced with the title Baby Doll, follows the story of twin sisters Lily and Abby, whose lives are forever changed when Lily is abducted from their rural hometown by popular local teacher Rick Hansen. After spending years facing abuse in captivity, Lily escapes – only to discover that freedom brings its own challenges and the world she was desperate to return to has moved on without her. The synopsis continues: "As Abby, Lily and their mother Eve struggle to rebuild their family, they must confront the lasting damage and the terrifying reality that Rick is still out there, determined to control the narrative and evade justice. Raw and emotionally charged, Girl Taken is a gripping exploration of trauma, resilience, sisterhood, and the high cost of reclaiming one's life."

© Clapperboard TV/Paramount Global Sisters Tallulah and Delphi Evans play Lily and Abby Who stars in Girl Taken? Alfie Allen, who is best known for playing Theon Greyjoy in the fantasy series Game of Thrones, as well as his roles in Jojo Rabbit, Atomic and SAS: Rogue Heroes, stars as teacher Rick. He's joined by Jill Halfpenny, who plays Lily and Abby's mum, Eve. Jill is no stranger to gripping thrillers and crime dramas having starred in The Cuckoo, The Feud and The Long Shadow in recent years. Meanwhile, real-life sisters Tallulah (The Forsyte Saga, My Fault: London) and Delphi Evans take on the roles of Lily and Abby, ensuring authentic chemistry between the twins, whose relationship is at the heart of the drama. Rounding out the cast are Vikash Bhai (Limbo, Virdee), Niamh Walsh (Smother, Jamestown), Levi Brown (This Town, Invasion), Victoria Ekanoye (The Turkish Detective, The Royals), Holly Atkins (Mobland, Criminal Justice) and Kiran Krishnakumar (What it Feels Like For a Girl, Everything Now).

© Clapperboard TV/Paramount Global Alfie Allen plays local teacher Rick Meet the production team The series has an impressive writing team behind it, with David Turpin (The Ex-Wife, The Cuckoo), Suzanne Cowie (The Serial Killer’s Wife, Good Ship Murder), and Nessah Muthy (The Ex-Wife, Grantchester) having adapted the book for screen. Meanwhile, Laura Way (The Serial Killer's Wife, Maxine) and Bindu de Stoppani (Silent Witness, Beyond Paradise) directed. The series is executive produced by Mike Benson and Suzi McIntosh for Clapperboard, which boasts a long list of dramas on its slate, including The Ex-Wife, The Cuckoo and The Serial Killer's Wife. Meanwhile, Mick Pantaleo (The Fall, Who Is Erin Carter?) produces.