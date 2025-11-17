Yellowstone creator's Western drama hailed 'phenomenal' following season 2 debut

Warning: Landman season one spoilers lie ahead…

Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan has done it again with his latest Western drama, Landman, which has been hailed as "phenomenal" by viewers after its season two premiere. Landing on Paramount+ on Sunday, the second instalment comes from Taylor Sheridan and Christian Wallace and stars Billy Bob Thornton, Demi Moore and Ali Larter. This season continues to follow oil rig middleman Tommy Norris as he mediates between the oil workers and its billionaire owners, while widow Cami Miller begins to run the company after the death of her husband Monty (Jon Hamm) in season one.

I'm not surprised to see season two proving such a hit with viewers. If anyone knows the perfect formula for a chart-topping Western drama, it's Taylor Sheridan – and Landman season one became the biggest global series premiere for Paramount+ in two years, since 1923, according to a Deadline report.

Sheridan also created 1883, 1923 and Mayor of Kingstown, and with Yellowstone's season five premiere smashing records with a whopping 12.1 million viewers, he's earned a reputation as one of the most influential figures in modern Western television. With the return of beloved characters played by Billy Bob Thornton, Demi Moore and Ali Larter, viewers are in for another round of TV gold with Landman season two.

© Emerson Miller/Instagram/Paramount+ Billy Bob Thornton as Tommy Norris in season 2 of Landman

What are viewers saying about Landman season 2?

Viewers were quick to share their thoughts on the new season's first episode, with one person hailing it: "Such a good start to this new season. Definitely was a great episode," while another added: "Season two premiere was phenomenal with such good writing and an excellent cast."

Meanwhile, one viewer penned: "The first episode of season two is so great – I'm watching it for a second time to make sure I haven't missed one quip, or all in-your-face one-liners. Billy Bob Thornton makes it real and Demi Moore just gave women over 50 THE BEST line: 'Fear alone doesn't motivate us. We need something else.'" Another added: "I watched the first episode of landman season two and, oh, I have to say, Demi is perfect. Everything she didn't get in screen time in season one she already has now… she's owning everything."

WATCH: Landman Season 2 Teaser

Landman season 2 Rotten Tomatoes score

The new season has gone down a treat with critics too, as it's currently holding a 78% score on Rotten Tomatoes. In its four-star review, The Times wrote: "For roughnecks who have been punching holes waiting for their next dose of Texas tea, the return of Landman once again drills deep into a different perspective on American life," while The Telegraph added: "As is the Sheridan way, Landman's only goal is to entertain. Sticking with that winning blueprint, this love letter to the dying art of dredging oil from the dusky depths of Texas drills deep and strikes gold."

Meanwhile, Esquire penned: "Landman, his ode to his home in Fort Worth, Texas, is proving its worth in season two as one of Sheridan's most promising shows yet."

What is Landman season 2 about?

Set in the proverbial boomtowns of West Texas, Landman tells the modern-day tale of fortune-seeking in the world of oil rigs. The synopsis continues: "Based on the notable 11-part podcast Boomtown from Imperative Entertainment and Texas Monthly, the series is an upstairs/downstairs story of roughnecks and wildcat billionaires fueling a boom so big, it's reshaping our climate, our economy and our geopolitics."

© Instagram/Paramount+ Jacob Lofland plays Cooper Norris in Landman

This season, viewers see Tommy Norris (Billy Bob Thornton) begin to educate his son, Cooper (Jacob Lofland), on how to become a landman, while Cami Miller (Demi Moore) grapples with the financial catastrophes left by her late husband Monty (Jon Hamm). As the trailer hints: "This business will bleed you dry. If you stay in it, you lose it all."

Landman season two airs on Paramount+ every Sunday.