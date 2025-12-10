HGTV star Frank Cozzolino dies aged 56 - co-star Mike Holmes pays tribute

HGTV star Frank Cozzolino passed away aged 56 on December 4 due to complications from a liver transplant, leaving behind his beloved wife, Lisa, and his daughters Filomena and Alexandria.

The electrician was a close friend and frequent collaborator of Holmes on Holmes star Mike Holmes, and had been a staple of the show since 2003. He also appeared in several spinoffs, like Holmes Family Rescue and Holmes on Holmes: Building a Legacy.

© Instagram Frank died on December 4 aged 56

Mike announced Frank's passing on Instagram with a touching tribute to his late friend, and included photos from their time working together. "I am devastated by the passing of my good friend Frank Cozzolino," the caption read.

"Frank made us better. His impact will live on in every home he helped. Frank could walk into the toughest electrical disaster, crack a joke in his style, and suddenly the whole room felt lighter. That's just who he was."

WATCH: HGTV star Frank Cozzolino dies aged 56 as co-star Mike Holmes pays tribute

"Frank wasn't just good at what he did – he really cared," the caption continued. "He cared about doing it right. He cared about the people he worked with. He cared about every homeowner he helped. Frank will forever be part of the Holmes family. Miss you buddy."

Mike's fans took to the comment section to share their condolences and recount their own memories of Frank. "Oh man!! I have watched that guy work with you since you started on TV. RIP Frank," wrote one, while another added: "Oh Mike, I'm sorry to hear this. We've spent many years enjoying watching Frank on your shows."

© Instagram Frank worked as an electrician on several of Mike's TV shows

"So very very sorry! He was so gifted in and professional in his craft. He seemed like a gentle soul. Such a void will be left behind!" said a third, while another shared: "I'm so sad! Frank was an amazing man who loved his family and TV family! My condolences Mr. Holmes."

Five days later, on December 9, Mike shared a lengthy video tribute to Frank and revealed further insight into his friend's health struggles in recent years. "Frank showed up on my very first Holmes on Homes job 25-plus years ago," he recalled.

© Instagram He joined the show in 2003

"We told him we didn't have a lot of money to produce the show. That didn't matter to him; he genuinely just wanted to help people. Frank has been working with me since then, helping homeowners and helping ME." Mike then recounted the time that the show was shooting in South America, and he had fallen ill with an E. coli infection. It was Frank who found helped the TV star return home to receive proper care.

"Frank has gone through hell," he continued. "I mean, he's had a liver six years ago, that liver failed, he had to go in and get another liver. It was touch and go; we thought for sure that he wasn't going to make it, and he came back. And all of a sudden, due to complications, he has passed away December 4."

© Instagram Mike recounted several memories of his time with Frank in the video tribute

"With great sadness from all my family, my friends and everyone that he's helped. He will be sadly missed," Mike concluded. A representative from HGTV also shared a statement with People in the wake of Frank's untimely death.

"We are deeply saddened to hear of Frank Cozzolino's passing. Frank was an exceptional craftsman whose kindness, integrity, and unwavering dedication touched every project and every person he encountered."