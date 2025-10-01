5 historical dramas to binge if you loved House of Guinness

The Gilded Age boasts a stacked cast

If you enjoyed the more regal, opulent elements of House of Guinness – think Lady Olivia's lavish scenes – then The Gilded Age should be next on your list. (There's also something about Danielle Galligan that looks uncannily like Carrie Coon, who stars as Bertha in The Gilded Age…)

Set in 1880s New York, the three-season series follows Marian Brook, a young woman navigating the city's high society. The synopsis continues: "On the Upper East Side of Manhattan, a social war arises with the 'new money' Russell family and their neighbours, the old money Van Rhijn-Brooks. In a period of massive economic and social change, nothing is certain, with huge fortunes made and lost as Marian gets sucked into the world and needs to make a choice between following society's rules or making up her own."

Created by period drama royalty Julian Fellowes (Downton Abbey), the show boasts stunning costumes and powerhouse performances from Carrie Coon, Cynthia Nixon and Christine Baranski.

HELLO!'s Acting TV Editor Nicky Morris said: "The Gilded Age is loved by fans – and it's not hard to see why. Not only is the cast simply outstanding, but season three is brimming with gossip, scandal and jaw-dropping cliffhangers. Costume drama fans, if you've not seen the hit New York-set series yet, you're in for a treat."