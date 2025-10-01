5 historical dramas to binge if you loved House of Guinness

House of Guinness, Netflix's latest historical drama, has been taking the streamer charts by storm with the gripping true story of the founders of the Guinness brewery. Whether it's the stellar cast, gritty soundtrack (featuring Fontaines D.C. and Kneecap) or captivating storyline, it's no surprise fans are hooked. And if the series has left you wanting more, we've curated five top shows that are sure to fill the House of Guinness-shaped hole in your viewing schedule. From London-based family dynasties to New York high society glamour, here are five historical dramas to binge next.
1/5
Richard Madden stars in Medici
Medici: Masters of Florence (Prime Video/Netflix)
Much like Anthony Boyle's Arthur in House of Guinness, this three-season drama sees Richard Madden's Cosimo reluctantly step into his late father's shoes as head of the powerful Medici family.
Set in 15th-century Florence, Cosimo must navigate conspiracy, class tension and rival clans – all while shaping the future of Renaissance Italy. With sumptuous scenery, political intrigue and a sprawling ensemble cast (including Annabel Scholey, Richard Madden and Daniel Sharman), Medici: Masters of Florence is ideal if you're looking for another family dynasty drama.
2/5
Cillian Murphy plays Tommy Shelby
Peaky Blinders (BBC iPlayer/Netflix)
From the same creator as House of Guinness (Steven Knight), it'd be remiss not to include Peaky Blinders – the six-season epic that took the TV world by storm after its 2013 debut.
With a similar feel to Dublin's gritty setting and also loosely based on a real youth gang, the series charts the exploits of the lawless Shelby family in post-World War I Birmingham. The synopsis reads: "A notorious gang in 1919 Birmingham, England, is led by the fierce Tommy Shelby, a crime boss set on moving up in the world no matter the cost."
Led by the brilliant Cillian Murphy, and also starring Helen McCrory, Tom Hardy, Anya Taylor-Joy and Sam Claflin, Peaky Blinders holds an impressive 93% score on Rotten Tomatoes – and with good reason.
3/5
Erin Doherty heads up the Forty Elephants
A Thousand Blows (Disney+)
If you loved the moody setting and true-story roots of House of Guinness, then A Thousand Blows is for you. Inspired by real events, the series follows two friends, Hezekiah and Alec, who travel from Jamaica and find themselves thrust into the criminal underbelly of London's brutal East End in the 1880s.
Breaking into the bare-knuckle boxing scene, Hezekiah finds success in the ring and attracts the attention of Mary Carr (played by Erin Doherty), who sets her sights on exploiting his talents for further criminal gain. Stephen Graham plays Sugar Goodson, the "menacing" and self-declared emperor of the East End boxing world, who's determined to destroy Hezekiah before he destroys everything Sugar has built.
Another Steven Knight drama, this gritty six-parter is guaranteed to have you hooked from start to finish – and Stephen Graham's formidable portrayal alone is worth the watch.
You may also like
4/5
The Gilded Age boasts a stacked cast
The Gilded Age (Sky/NOW)
If you enjoyed the more regal, opulent elements of House of Guinness – think Lady Olivia's lavish scenes – then The Gilded Age should be next on your list. (There's also something about Danielle Galligan that looks uncannily like Carrie Coon, who stars as Bertha in The Gilded Age…)
Set in 1880s New York, the three-season series follows Marian Brook, a young woman navigating the city's high society. The synopsis continues: "On the Upper East Side of Manhattan, a social war arises with the 'new money' Russell family and their neighbours, the old money Van Rhijn-Brooks. In a period of massive economic and social change, nothing is certain, with huge fortunes made and lost as Marian gets sucked into the world and needs to make a choice between following society's rules or making up her own."
Created by period drama royalty Julian Fellowes (Downton Abbey), the show boasts stunning costumes and powerhouse performances from Carrie Coon, Cynthia Nixon and Christine Baranski.
HELLO!'s Acting TV Editor Nicky Morris said: "The Gilded Age is loved by fans – and it's not hard to see why. Not only is the cast simply outstanding, but season three is brimming with gossip, scandal and jaw-dropping cliffhangers. Costume drama fans, if you've not seen the hit New York-set series yet, you're in for a treat."
5/5
Boardwalk Empire first aired in 2010
Boardwalk Empire (NOW)
If you were drawn to the mix of power, crime and family legacy in House of Guinness, Boardwalk Empire is a must-watch. Set in Prohibition-era Atlantic City, the series follows Enoch "Nucky" Thompson, a political kingpin navigating the murky overlap between business, crime and influence.
Across five seasons, the show explores bootlegging empires, political corruption and the underworld networks that shaped early 20th-century America. With fantastic performances from Steve Buscemi, Michael Shannon, Kelly Macdonald and Stephen Graham (who also appears in A Thousand Blows), Boardwalk Empire is sure to scratch the itch for gritty crime drama fans out there.
Sign up to HELLO TV & Film for the week's top talking points and the lowdown on the latest releases