BBC's 'masterpiece' period drama based on beloved novel is being called 'best of all time' by fans

BBC’s period drama Bleak House has been crowned the "best period drama of all time" by viewers.

BritishTV.com handed out the impressive accolade, singling out the Charles Dickens adaptation starring Gillian Anderson, now 56, and Anna Maxwell Martin, now 47, as the ultimate winner.

The fifteen-part series first aired on BBC One in 2005. Nearly two decades on, it's still impressing audiences and critics alike.

What's Bleak House about?

© BBC Bleak House is must-watch TV

Bleak House is based on Charles Dickens' classic novel published in 1852. The story revolves around a long-running legal case at London's Court of Chancery.

Anna stars as Esther Summerson, an orphan caught up in the drama. Gillian takes on the role of Lady Dedlock, a troubled aristocrat with a dark secret.

The cast also includes big names such as Denis Lawson, Carey Mulligan, Patrick Kennedy, Charles Dance, Alun Armstrong and Timothy West.

The BBC describes the drama as follows: "Secrets abound in this 2005 television adaptation of the Charles Dickens novel. Fortunes hang in the balance, awaiting the outcome of a legal case in the Court of Chancery in Victorian London."

The synopsis adds: "Meanwhile, the trials and tribulations of those awaiting the case’s outcome weave through Dickens' indictment of the chancery system."

Why do fans love Bleak House?

© BBC Fans are loving rewatching Bleak House on the BBC

Bleak House’s enduring popularity is partly thanks to its exceptional cast. Gillian’s compelling portrayal of Lady Dedlock has been particularly praised.

The Radio Times said: "Anna Maxwell Martin as Esther was a superb heroine, but in years to come it’s Anderson’s portrayal of a secretly tormented aristocrat that we'll treasure."

Charles Dance, now 78, also impressed viewers. His performance as the ruthless lawyer Mr Tulkinghorn left a lasting impression.

The Radio Times commented: "As the scheming attorney-at-law, Dance was wolfishly lethal, his hooded eyes and sonorous voice loaded with evil. It's almost enough to make you take against lawyers."

What are critics saying?

© BBC You can stream Bleak House on BBC iPlayer

On Metacritic, Bleak House holds an impressive critics' score of 93/100, making it the highest-rated British drama on the site.

Audiences have also praised the show, with Bleak House achieving an 86% viewer rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

One fan wrote: "Made during a golden age of BBC dramas, when considerations such as story, immersion, and the aesthetics of a piece of fiction were paramount above any other nonsense, everything about this Bleak House adaptation is excellent – from the set and costume designs to the superb cast and the acting."

Mixed reactions

© BBC Bleak House can be watched on iPlayer right now

Like any drama, Bleak House wasn't immune to criticism. Some viewers felt the complex plot was occasionally hard to follow.

However, the overwhelming response from critics and viewers was hugely positive. Its high ratings across multiple platforms demonstrate its lasting quality.

Where to watch Bleak House

© BBC People are calling Bleak House as masterpiece

Anyone keen to revisit this fan favourite or discover it for the first time can stream all fifteen episodes now on BBC iPlayer, completely free of charge.

BBC iPlayer is currently home to many acclaimed adaptations, but Bleak House remains a standout.

Nearly twenty years after it first aired, the BBC's Bleak House continues to set the standard for period dramas.

With superb performances from Gillian, Anna, and Charles, it's easy to see why fans have given it the title of the "best period drama of all time."

Bleak House (2005) is available to stream now on BBC iPlayer.