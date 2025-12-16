Netflix's 'amazing' 4-part series with Shetland and Downton Abbey stars tops TV chart

The series follows the hapless Trevor Bingley

When we last saw Trevor Bingley, his job looking after a high-tech mansion ended in disaster thanks to an irritating bee. In the new series, Trevor has left the stressful world of housesitting for the quieter life of a school caretaker.

The synopsis continues: "That is, until a lucrative offer to look after a luxury London penthouse over Christmas proves too tempting to resist. But on the last day of term, when no one comes to collect the Baby Jesus from the school nativity, Trevor finds himself with another undersized and very unexpected companion. With a penthouse to protect and a baby to burp, will Trevor be able to have the calm Christmas he hopes for, or will festivities descend into chaos?"

Speaking about how his character has changed since Man vs Bee, Rowan said: "My character is definitely softer and nicer in this. In Man Versus Bee, he's quite psychopathic, because the irritation of the bee drives him into that state. Whereas in Man vs Baby, we see a much nicer side to him."

Comparing Trevor to his iconic roles in Blackadder and Mr Bean, Rowan said Trevor is "one of the nicest characters I've ever played".

"Blackadder is a pretty relentlessly cynical, negative man," explained the actor. "Mr Bean is a very selfish, self-centred, childish man. They're not very nice people.

"Trevor perhaps represents the nicer side of me, while the other characters are perhaps the darker side of me," he continued, adding: "I'm just pleased we have a character that works, because inventing a brand new character is not easy. Trevor is a worthy addition to the canon, definitely."