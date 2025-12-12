The 'gritty' crime thriller climbing Netflix's top 10 after 2-year wait

Netflix fans were obsessed with the first season of Blood Coast when it was released back in 2023, and after a two-year wait, the second season has now been released.

The synopsis for the gritty six-part crime drama reads: "A group of police officers with particular methods who track down a dangerous criminal in order to prevent Marseille from plunging into a bloodbath."

The first season ended with main character Lyes Benamar (Tewfik Jallab) being arrested by Internal Affairs for his methods in apprehending the drugs barons plaguing Marseille. The second season picks up from this thread with Lyes being seen behind bars, where a group of thugs attempts to jump him.

Lyes is given a surprise ultimatum where he's offered release, so long as he acts as an informant on the drug gangs around the city. The second season also deals with 'The Crazies', a group of officers who believe that they're above the law.

Following both the lives of the criminals and the officers who are investigating them, as well as corruption in the police force, the show is perfect for those who loved The Wire or Line of Duty.

What have fans made of the second season?

Fans have been loving the show's return, with the show entering Netflix's Top 10 charts. One viewer said: "[Director Olivier] Marchal just repeating himself, it's an almost beat for beat remake of Braquo series 2, and yet remains incredibly entertaining. Great cast and full of over-the-top ridiculous set pieces. Pretty damn good."

A second added: "It's no secret that the French are producing the best crime thrillers now. Recent ones include Blood Coast and Ganglands with Sami Bouajila and Joaquin de Almeida. Both are on Netflix," while a third noted: "Blood Coast on Netflix is nice. If you're into shows like Gangs of London & its franchise."

© Netflix Fans and critics have been impressed with the show's return

It's not just fans who have been appreciating the series, but critics as well. For its first season, Decider advised fans against the show, feeling the show was too generic for its genre.

However, now the publication is telling viewers to "stream" the show, noting: "The second season of Blood Coast is a little more interesting than the first, which is why we're recommending it this time around. But we wish that the show's writers concentrated on one or two stories instead of the 5 or 6 it seems like we get in the first episode of the second season."

Who stars in Blood Coast?

The series is led by French actor Tewfik Jallab (Paris Has Fallen) as police officer Lyes Benamar, who has questionable methods in apprehending criminals. Also included in the cast are Samir Boitard (Black Spot), Jeanne Goursaud (The Chemistry of Death) and Nicolas Duvauchelle (A Decent Man).

© Netflix The series has an impressive cast of French stars

Rounding out the cast are Olivier Barthélémy (The Great), Lani Sogoyou (Pour un week-end), Idir Azougli (Wild Diamond), Moussa Maaskri (Stillwater) and Florence Thomassin (The Boss's Daughter).