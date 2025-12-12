Viewers can't wait for Netflix's 'seductive and twisty' 6-part thriller - here's why I'll be watching

Netflix viewers can't wait for the arrival of its upcoming "seductive and twisty" thriller series, His & Hers, following the release of the official trailer. The series, which the streaming platform describes as a "seductive and twisty psychological thriller", stars Tessa Thompson (Hedda) and Jon Bernthal (The Accountant) as Anna Andrews and Jack Harper, a married couple living in Georgia who are connected to a shocking murder.

As HELLO!'s Acting TV Editor, I've seen my fair share of thrillers, but I'm particularly excited for this one. Not only does the show come from filmmaker William Oldroyd, whose previous credits include the 2016 drama Lady Macbeth, which marked actress Florence Pugh's breakout role, but its source material, the novel by New York Times and Sunday Times Alice Feeney, has been hailed as gripping, twisty and genuinely shocking. With a strong story to draw on, I have no doubt that BAFTA-winning director Oldroyd will deliver a binge-worthy, suspenseful watch. Plus, Zero Day and Fellow Travelers producer Dee Johnson serves as showrunner, executive producer, and writer on the series, so viewers are in safe hands!

© Courtesy of Netflix Â© 2025 Jon Bernthal as Detective Jack Harper and Tessa Thompson as Anna

What happens in the trailer?

The trailer provides a glimpse into the tense, twist-filled thriller, which opens with Tessa's character, field reporter Anna Andrews, saying in a voiceover: "I used to think that when bad things happen it was just random chaos, but bad things happen because you bring them on yourself."

© Courtesy of Netflix Â© 2025 The series comes to Netflix in January

It's soon revealed that Jon Bernthal's detective Jack Harper is investigating a murder in the sleepy Georgia town of Dahlonega, while journalist Anna, his wife, is also searching for answers – and both parties are suspicious of one another.

Later in the trailer, Jack tells Anna: "I didn't hurt her, Anna. Do you know who did it?" to which she responds: "I didn't do it if that's what you're asking."

The clip ends on a rather dramatic note, with Anna's voice playing over flashes of dramatic scenes from the series. "There are two sides to every story. Ours and theirs. Yours and mine. His and hers," she says in a voiceover. "Which means someone is always lying."

© Courtesy of Netflix Â© 2025 Viewers can't wait for the show's release

It's safe to say that viewers are marking their calendars for this one, with one person writing on social media: "Just perfection. Can't wait!!" while another added: "Sign me up. I'm definitely watching."

What to expect from the series

Based on the novel by Alice Feeney, the series follows Anna, who lives in a haunted reclusion in Atlanta and is fading away from her friends and career as a news anchor, according to the synopsis. It continues: "But when she overhears talk about a murder in Dahlonega — the sleepy north Georgia town where she grew up — Anna is snapped back to life, pouncing on the case and searching for answers. Detective Jack Harper is strangely suspicious of her involvement, chasing her into the crosshairs of his own investigation."

On working with filmmaker William Oldroyd, leading star and executive producer Tessa Thomson told Tudum: "I've been such a big fan of his work. I think he’s really tremendous, and I love the idea of working with directors in new spaces for them. He had never worked in television. He wanted to make something sexy or pulpier than what he typically does, and something serialised."

His & Hers premieres on Netflix on 8 January 2026.