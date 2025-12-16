CBS makes major decision over NCIS: Sydney mid-season finale

CBS has pulled the planned NCIS: Sydney mid-season finale, titled "South of Nowhere," from air. Season three episode nine of the hit series was intended to air Tuesday, December 16 but has been pulled with CBS offering no explanation behind the decision.

HELLO! has contacted CBS for comment. Watch the trailer for the episode below.

Sneak peek at NCIS: Sydney season 3 mid-season finale

The flagship series, NCIS, will air its fall finale as planned at 8pm on CBS, but will instead be followed by a rerun of the Season 22 episode of NCIS, 'Baker's Man.'

The official synopsis for NCIS: Sydney's episode reads: "The team races to an Antarctica research base to investigate why a climate scientist killed a colleague on Polar Night Eve — and make it out before their plane engine freezes and they're trapped in darkness for six months."

© Daniel Asher Smith/Paramount+ NCIS: Sydney episode 9, season 3 was due to air on 12/16/25

It is currently believed that the NCIS: Sydney episode will air at a later date, although it remains unclear if it will receive a one-off airing at some point, or instead serve as a midseason premiere. The show is currently scheduled to return on Tuesday, February 24 at 10/9c.

The third season of NCIS: Sydney premiered on October 14, and fans have discovered more of Bluebird Gleeson's cult past while the team have solved complex investigations like missing submarines, conspiracies, and serial killers.

© Daniel Asher Smith/Paramount+ Â The episode would have served as a midseason finale

Star Olivia Swann previously teased the fallout of season two's finale and how it would impact Mackay and JD's bond moving forward.

At the end of season two, viewers – and Mackay – discovered that JD's instincts had been right, and her old friend and new flame Etienne was a co-conspirator of arms supplier Hensie Dekker. JD then shot and killed Etienne before he could detonate a bomb. Yet despite Mackay's struggles as she reconciles her missteps, Olivia said that as the season continues, viewers will "see her bond with the team come through – and also her bond with JD will deepen in many, many different ways."

"Mackay's not someone who will admit when she's wrong, but we do see her struggling with the fallout of Darwin," Olivia told HELLO! "One of the big things is that we see a Mackay who is second-guessing herself, a leader who is now thinking, 'Hang on, I could make a choice that's incredibly wrong, and I could put people and myself in danger.' That's high-pressure stuff."

"They are leaders of a team, and Mackay, especially, respects the hierarchy and understands that team dynamics have to come first. Plus, JD's making steps to date and get himself out there, and that will also put a bit of a halt in everything," she added. "With that said, these are two people who are in life and death situations constantly, and I think they can't get through life without considering the thought of, 'What if?' I really do think it's crossed Mackay's mind, but she is stamping down that thought because in her mind it's impossible. The easier option is to ignore it and just focus on work."