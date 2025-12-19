BBC confirms future of 'hugely important' Casualty – ahead of major change to show

Back in May, it was announced that hit BBC drama Casualty would be put out for competitive tender ahead of its milestone 40th season, which is set to air next year.

However, the BBC has now confirmed that it will be retaining the production rights to the show, which has been on air since 1986. A statement confirmed that the BBC's bid for the show scored the highest against the published criteria.

The contract that has been won is for three series of the show, and filming will start in Spring 2026.

Lindsay Salt, the director of BBC Drama, said: "Casualty is a hugely important, much loved BBC drama and this tender has ensured it will continue to flourish. It was an extremely competitive process and we would like to thank the shortlisted producers for their high quality and comprehensive proposals. We look forward to working with BBC Studios as we build on the show's long-running success."

WATCH: See the trailer for the next series of Casualty

Changes to the show

Despite BBC Studios retaining the contract, Casualty will still face major changes next year, as the action is set to shift from Holby City General to a hospital in Wales, where it has been filmed since 2011.

© CREDIT LINE:BBC STUDIOS Casualty is set to head to Wales

Speaking about the move, Nick Andrews, the Head of Commissioning for BBC Cymru Wales, said: "Casualty will be supercharging the portrayal of Wales to the UK and beyond and BBC Cymru Wales are delighted. Casualty always breaks new ground, and it has done so again.

"The sheer scale of the portrayal of Wales – in character and place is a game changer. BBC Studios fired our imaginations, and we look forward to where they take the world of Casualty next."

Casualty's return

Fans don't have long to wait, as Casualty will be returning to screens on 10 January, with its latest mini-series, Learning Curve. One of the biggest storylines that the show will be picking up upon its return is what is happening to Ngozi Okoye (Adesuwa Oni).

In the last season finale, the character tragically relapsed, and fell, hitting her head. The episode ended as the doctors of Holby attempted to save her life with CPR.

© CREDIT LINE:BBC STUDIOS Will Ngozi survive?

One of the biggest things that he can't wait for is the introduction of two new junior doctors. The casting details of the pair haven't yet been confirmed, but speaking to Digital Spy in October, Olly Rix, who made his debut as Flynn Byron on 15 March 2025, teased their journeys.

He explained: "A large part of the series is watching their progression as young people entering the NHS, and how senior doctors consult with them and guide them and help them – or maybe fail in that aspect. So it's going to be an interesting investigation into that."