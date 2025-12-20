The Big Bang Theory star reveals incredible acts of kindness: 'I pay random families’ medical bills'

At the height of the success of CBS comedy The Big Bang Theory, Kunal Nayyar was earning an estimated $1 million per episode – and he has now revealed where that money has been spent.

In an incredibly generous act of kindness, Kunal – who stars in a new Christmas film, Christmas Karma, as an Indian Scrooge called Mr Sood – has shared that he has been paying off "random families' medical bills" at night by scrolling through GoFundMe.

© Getty Images for Freuds Kunal and wife Neha Kapur have been paying off medical bills

"That’s my masked vigilante thing!" he told The I Paper, sharing that he and his wife, Miss India-turned-fashion designer Neha Kapur, have also funded university scholarships for young people from disadvantaged backgrounds and are supporting animal charities because "we love dogs".

"But what I really love to do is go on GoFundMe at night and just pay random families’ medical bills," he said. "Money doesn’t feel like a burden. It feels like a grace from the universe."

"Right now people are not happy because we are all expecting someone else to be kind," he added. "We are expecting a president or a politician, some leader, to come and bring us world peace. But against them and say, 'Get away.'"

© CBS via Getty Images Kunal as Rajesh Koothrappali (R) in The Big Bang Theory

His actions are worlds away from the character he plays in his new film, Eshaan Sood, who, on Christmas Eve in London, fires his staff after catching them holding an office party. The ghosts of Christmas past, present and future, then arrive to try to help Sood change his ways.

The crippling issue of medical bills in the US impacts tens of millions, with reports indicating over 40% of adults are facing significant debt over the costs of healthcare, even for those with insurance. It is expected to continue to rise, to devastating effects, because insurance costs will rise in 2026 due to the expiration of enhanced federal subsidies (tax credits) for Affordable Care Act (ACA) plans; US Congress has not extended the plan due to political gridlock.

© Katherine Bomboy/NBC via Getty I Dolly Parton has donated tens of millions through major initiatives

The desire to give back to those in need is a sentiment that our 2024 Kind List honoree Dolly Parton also shares.

Over the past few years, HELLO! has been celebrating the selfless celebrities, campaigning royals and fabulous fundraisers who prove that being kind isn’t determined by who you are, but by what you do, with country superstar Dolly telling HELLO!: "I just think people need to be better to each other.

"I cannot get it into my head and through my heart, why people can't be nicer and better to one another. We're supposed to love one another and love our neighbour as ourselves, but that seems to be such a hard thing to do. Yet it doesn't take that much time to be kind and to be nice."

© The Sun Taylor donated millions to food banks

Several celebrities, including Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj, and Michael Sheen, have also contributed to or fully funded GoFundMe campaigns, demonstrating kindness.

Taylor, famously, is known for her charitable contributions with a focus on local support.

During the 20-month run of the Eras Tour, she donated to food banks in every city the tour stopped at, as well as a $5 million payment to Feeding America. She also gave $1 million to her home state of Tennessee after tornadoes tore through the state, and has quietly helped fans with medical bills, student loans, and service dogs.