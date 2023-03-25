Taylor Swift's charity work over the years as Eras Tour donations revealed The Folklore artist chose to Speak Now for all these charities

Taylor Swift is making "generous" donations to food banks in the cities which she's visiting during her Eras Tour – just another of her numerous good deeds from over the years.

Ahead of her first performance in Las Vegas on March 24, the Three Square Food Bank Las Vegas revealed via Instagram that the Folklore artist had made a donation to aid their work.

Three Square Food Bank's Instagram post from Wednesday

As mentioned, this is not the first time Taylor has made sure others benefit from her continued success. From her inspiring messages in her songs such as 'You Need To Calm Down' and 'Only The Young' to financial gifts and other charitable donations, Taylor has done a lot over the years to help individuals across the world.

The singer's long list of charitable donations has even led to her featuring on HELLO!'s Kindlist several times.

In 2011, the 33-year-old participated in UNICEF’s Tap Project Initiative by joining other celebrities in selling water from their homes in order to raise more than $2.5 million for people worldwide who do not have access to clean water.

The 'Speak Now' singer has also given millions of her fortune away to other causes. In 2013 she opened the Taylor Swift Education Center in the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, donating $4m to the museum so that children can explore the culture of country music through workshops, installations and interactive classrooms there.

Taylor Swift opens her Education Center in 2013

The three-time Album of the Year Grammy award-winner is also an active supporter of the Make-A-Wish Foundation, and has visited sick children at the St Jude Children's Research Hospital, the Walter Reed Army Medical Centre, and the Ronald McDonald House and the Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre in the past. She has also donated over $200,00 to the V Foundation for Paediatric Cancer Research.

In 2017, Taylor donated a "generous" sum of money to Mariska Hargitay's Joyful Heart Foundation following her victory in the sexual assault case against radio DJ David Mueller. Speaking about Taylor's donation, Maile M. Zambuto, the CEO of the foundation - which aims to prevent child abuse, domestic abuse and sexual assault – said: "Taylor is aware of the Joyful Heart Foundation and follows our work.

"Her team got in touch with me and we talked a lot about her commitment, all along throughout this ordeal, to wanting to be of service to survivors." Although the exact amount of money was kept private, Maile confirmed that it was an "extremely generous financial investment in the movement to end sexual violence".

Taylor, Jon Bon Jovi and the now Prince of Wales perform at a charity gala in 2013

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Taylor donated to the World Health Organization and to Feeding America. Meanwhile, in her country music home of Nashville, she paid for three months of health insurance for the entire staff of local record store, Grimey's, which was struggling to stay afloat during the pandemic.

In June 2020, following the murder of George Floyd she donated to the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund.

Taylor also goes above and beyond for her fans. In the past she has famously covered tuition fees for struggling college students, and even once bought one fan a house.

