The highest paid sitcom stars of all time

These a-listers enjoyed phenomenal paydays during their time on TV – find out who the most generously-compensated sitcom star is

382260 06: Actress Sarah Jessica Parker Stars In The Comedy Series "Sex And The City" Now In Its Third Season. (Photo By Getty Images)© Getty Images
Romy Journee
Romy JourneeAudience Writer
12 minutes ago
Share this:

Our all-time favourite sitcoms launched some of today’s Hollywood stars to astronomical heights – and some seriously staggering paydays. Hit shows like Friends and Two and a Half Men paid their leading stars handsomely, often setting records for the biggest per-episode paychecks that are still jaw-dropping today.

From the leading lady breaking records in cosmopolitan style, to the 2010s juggernaut that secured its leads over a million dollars per episode, we’re taking a look at some of the highest paid sitcom stars in TV history – and what they’ve been up to since their shows wrapped.

All salary figures and celebrity net worth estimates are taken from celebritynetworth.com

SATC© HBO/Newsmakers

SJP earned significantly more than her Sex and the City co-stars

Sarah Jessica Parker – Sex and the City

This sitcom-dramedy may have paid its leading quartet fashionably, but Carrie’s paycheck was substantially higher. Thanks to her additional role as producer in season four, Sarah Jessica Parker was reportedly making around $3.2 million per episode of Sex and the City (1998–2004) – or $147 million across seasons four to six.

SJP’s significant salary bump was allegedly a source of contention between her and Kim Cattrall, which fans believe kept Kim from joining And Just Like That (2021–2025) despite the star maintaining it wasn’t about money. Sarah’s net worth is reportedly still a cool $200 million – likely boosted by her return in the highly-anticipated spin-off.

Charlie Sheen© CBS via Getty Images

Charlie was the highest-paid actor on TV during Two and a Half Men's run

Charlie Sheen – Two and a Half Men

During his time on Two and a Half Men from 2003 to 2011, Charlie Sheen was believed to be the highest-paid actor on TV at the time. Charlie jumped from film to TV stardom with a salary that would rival even the biggest blockbuster, reportedly earning $1.25 million per episode – a sum which later climbed to almost $2 million.

The Platoon star recently fronted his own tell-all documentary on Netflix, aka Charlie Sheen (2025). With a net worth of $150 million in his sitcom glory days, Charlie is now sitting on a more modest sum – in comparison – of around $1 million.

Everybody Loves Raymond© CBS via Getty Images

Ray (centre) hosted the recent Everybody Loves Raymond reunion

Ray Romano – Everybody Loves Raymond

A star vehicle which made Ray Romano a household name, the popular Letterman alum’s generous payday came from both his starring role and position as a co-writer alongside Phil Rosenthal. Ray reportedly raked in around $1.75 million per episode of Everybody Loves Raymond (1996–2005), earning a rough total of $28-44 million per season.

The actor-comedian reunited with the Raymond cast for the show’s 30th-anniversary reunion special, where he paid tribute to his late on-screen parents, Doris Roberts and Peter Boyle. Ray’s continued success, including his popular role in the Netflix series No Good Deed (2024), means he still boasts a net worth of $200 million.

Friends Special Episode, "The One That Could Have Been, Part One" From L-R: Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox Arquette And Matt Leblanc. All The Friends Ponder What Might Have Been If Each Had Taken A Different Path In Life And They Imagine: That A Frustrated Ross (Schwimmer) Stays With His Wife Carol (Jane Sibbett) And Ignores Her Disinterest In Him; A Married Rachel (Aniston) Is Starstruck When She Meets Hunky "Days Of Our Lives" Star Joey (Leblanc) Who Never Lost His Job As Dr. Drake Ramoray; Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow) Is A Corporate Stockbroker; And A Portly Monica (Cox Arquette) Frets About Losing Her Virginity While Chandler (Perry) Is A Struggling Writer Who Stoops To Working As Joey's Lowly Assistant Just To Make Ends Meet. (Photo By Getty Images)© Getty Images

The cast successfully negotiated their staggering salaries ahead of season nine

The Friends cast – Friends

No one told them life was gonna be this way when they first began starring in Friends (1994–2004), but the ensemble cast went on to become some of the most generously paid TV stars of all time. Thanks to negotiating efforts by all six lead actors, their salaries rose from $22,500 per episode in the first season to $1 million by the penultimate season.

Jennifer Aniston now holds the mantle of the highest-paid Friends star in 2026, with a staggering net worth of $320 million – and is reportedly earning $2 million per episode of Apple TV’s The Morning Show as both its star and an executive producer.

385849 10: Actor Kelsey Grammer as Frasier Crane in NBC''s television comedy series "Frasier." Episode: "Mary Christmas" - As excitement builds over his hosting the holiday parade, Dr. Frasier Crane hosts his radio show. (Photo by Gale Adler/Paramount)© Getty Images,Paramount

Kelsey's character was already beloved thanks to Cheers

Kelsey Grammer – Frasier

The hit sitcom Frasier (1993–2004) scored 37 Emmys during its 11-year run – so it’s no surprise its leading star enjoyed a sizeable payday. Already beloved for his role as psychiatrist Frasier Crane on Cheers, this spin-off series garnered actor Kelsey Grammer around $1.6 million per episode, or around $38 million per season, at its peak.

Despite Paramount’s cancellation of the Frasier reboot (2023–2024), the actor is still doing pretty well for himself. He’s set to star in the upcoming Marvel flick Avengers: Doomsday (2026), and still holds a net worth of approximately $80 million.

LOS ANGELES - AUGUST 19: "The Bad Fish Paradigm" -- After her first date with Leonard goes awry, Penny (Kaley Cuoco, right) finds an unwilling confidant in Leonard's anti-social roommate, Sheldon (Jim Parsons, left), on the second season premiere of THE BIG BANG THEORY, Monday, September 22 (8:00-8:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. (Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images)© CBS via Getty Images

The cast took a pay cut to bump up the salaries of their newer co-stars

The Big Bang Theory cast – The Big Bang Theory

After contract negotiations that stalled production on The Big Bang Theory (2007–2019), the show’s cast – Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg, Johnny Galecki, and Kunal Nayyar – began earning $1 million per episode. However, Variety reported that tight-knit cast went on to take a pay cut by season 11 so their newer co-stars, Melissa Rauch and Mayim Bialik, could earn more – the duo’s salaries were bumped from $200,000 to $450,000 after the five founding members took a $100,000 cut each.

While the cast still have net worths in excess of millions, frontrunners Kaley Cuoco and Jim Parsons are reportedly the front runners, boasting impressive sums of $110 and $160 million, respectively.

Home Improvement© Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Co-star Patricia Richardson (left) requested that her salary match Tim's

Tim Allen – Home Improvement

During Home Improvement’s (1993–1999) heyday, Tim Allen was making a colossal $1.25 million per episode for his role as Tim Taylor, a substantially bigger payday than his co-stars. His on-screen wife, played by Patricia Richardson, later revealed to the Los Angeles Times that she gave producers an ultimatum for season nine, requesting equal pay with Tim.

Tim is still sitting comfortably with a net worth of $100 million today, and with his Home Improvement salary adjusted for inflation, he’s believed to be the fifth highest-paid TV actor of all time in relation to salary per episode.

Other Topics
More TV and Film
See more
The best TV show revivals of all time
The best TV show revivals of all time
To mark 9 years since the Gilmore Girls revival first hit our screens, we’re counting down our top picks for the greatest TV revivals that we couldn’t stop watching
Read More