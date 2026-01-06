Melissa O'Neil on representation on screen, The Rookie season 8 and 'feeding' the Chenford fans

For eight years, Melissa O'Neil has starred in the hit series The Rookie as Lucy Chen, a police officer turned sergeant. The Canadian actress, who found fame when she won Canadian Idol in 2005, had a turn on the stage in Les Misérables and Jesus Christ Superstar, but life changed in 2017 when her agent suggested she read the pilot for a new ABC show about police officers in Los Angeles.

Procedurals have long been a success on network TV, but Melissa was aware of the discourse around the screen portrayal of police departments amid ongoing brutality and systemic racism in forces across America. "I would be lying if I didn't say that I had apprehension about how we might handle that material," she tells HELLO!, sharing that she was "heartened" when showrunner Alexi Hawley tackled it head-on in season three, hiring consultants and introducing the arc of a racist training office as a direct response to real-world criticisms.

She has also been happy to discover, over an almost decade, that she has been allowed to "sprinkle" her own voice into the show and offer input into Lucy's arc, although she is keen not to place "an outsized importance on it".

"I do feel like I've had a voice, but I don't want my saying that to somehow place an outsized importance on it. It is a Herculean feat that our showrunner and the writing team accomplish," she says.

© Juliet Grace 'I'm very inspired by Lucy's resiliency and ability to retain and, even nurture, a spirit of joy, despite or sometimes while suffering.'

In season eight, which premieres on ABC on January 6, 2026, fans will get to meet a Lucy who is "stepping into her leadership" but will find herself "tested in a lot of different ways". As far as her romance with Tim Bradford (Eric Winter) – the show's ongoing will-they-won't-they that has captured fan attention, with clips circulating like wildfire on social media after each episode and their portmanteau 'Chenford' trends globally on X during airings – Melissa has just one thing to share: "I think fans will be well fed."

Here, Melissa tells HELLO! about what she has learned from Lucy, the "intense" episode 10 storyline, – and the hilarious way she found out she and Eric would not be filming in Prague for the season premiere, which will see Nathan Fillion's John Nola fly to the Czech city to catch high-profile terrorists with the help of recurring antagonist, Monica Stevens (Bridget Regan).

© Juliet Grace 'Fans of our show have influenced my decisions... they have inspired me to get very specific.'

What was it about Lucy that you loved so much and made you want to say yes? Melissa: I actually auditioned for two characters to begin with, at totally different ends of the power spectrum, but the dialogue was fantastic. It was about cops, but was totally driven by their own personal journeys, and that is what excited me the most. Did you have any fears around the presentation of police on network TV when there has been so much discourse around police brutality and systemic issues? Melissa: I am somebody who pays attention to that stuff, and I would be lying if I didn't say that I had apprehension about how we might handle that material. Would it be direct? Would we abide in a world where none of that exists? I was very heartened when we did try to tackle some of the imbalances that happen, both internally and also in the ways that police officers work with the public, acknowledging that it's not that the job inherently is filled with people who don't make the best decisions but that there are impossible situations where good people are put into a spot where they have no choice, and that there are also individuals in every profession who are imperfect.



But it also allowed us to show the heroes that we have on The Rookie behaving in a way that is, as our showrunner likes to say, aspirational.



We're police officers the way that we hope to see them in the world. How much input have you had over the years in not only Lucy's character development, but also story arcs? Do you feel like you've had a voice? Melissa: I do feel like I've had a voice, but I don't want my saying that to somehow place an outsized importance on it. It is a Herculean feat what our showrunner and the writing team accomplish and that we're able to do all of this, every episode is very ambitious, and somehow we get it through.



But yes as actors, of course, we have that special ingredient as we're interpreting what we see on the page so every once in while I'll add in something, a little 'sprinkle sprinkle' but I don't want to take too much credit for anything, because none of it would exist without Alexi.



© Juliet Grace Melissa O'Neil joined The Rookie in season one

At the end of season seven, Lucy fell asleep right as Tim was confessing his love. What can you tease about where we pick up in season eight? Melissa: We almost pick up right where we left off, and I've got to be honest, most of the time we're going to be with the high-stakes drama that's happening in Prague. Chen is manning the station and we get to see her in her sergeant capacity, liaising with the FBI. and mapping out what's going on. Then we have this very specific, and I personally thought strange, situation where Tim and Lucy finally get to interact, but it is another stolen moment between the two of them, because they're on a mission – yet it's so pressing for him that he has to have this conversation, and I think that's sweet! How did you feel about not getting to go to Prague for the premiere? Melissa: This is a funny story. We didn't even know about Prague until we were all at Nathan's birthday party. Some of us were circled up with Mekia's husband and he says, 'Mekia is packing up, getting ready to go.'



We say, 'Where's she going?' and he tells us Prague for the show,and we said, 'What do you mean?' It was this hilarious moment.



It's cute though, because on one hand, some of our amazing friends got to do this incredible hard work in a very narrow amount of time but have an amazing experience, and then those of us who were left behind cultivated a deep sense of camaraderie – and that's not nothing, I'll tell you that!

Where will we see Lucy's arc go across season eight? Melissa: I think that the consciousness that we see from Lucy in the first episode is a balance. She's stepping into a new shape of leadership as sergeant, and is wary of not having that be confusing for a partner with whom she shares her work environment.



At the same time, my hope, and what I believe will happen, is that when Tim and Lucy do finally come together, she'll lean in.



We've done this dance not only with the characters, but with the audience for so long, and I think it's time to see what it looks like for them to be both leaning in at the same time.

How does it feel to have a character that has caught the attention of fans? Melissa: It's incredible. I come from a world of theater, and I miss the direct feedback of a live audience a lot. When you're doing television, you have months that stretch out where you're performing and offering your heart and art, but you have no idea what it looks like, or how it will be received.



Then when the show finally gets released, we get this direct, sometimes live, feedback, it's very exciting. People really love watching the show, and have made friends from all over the world through this show, and watch it with their family members – we're bringing families together to watch our silly little cop show!



It's really sweet but it's also bizarre, because fans will often dive deep into her background and unearth things that you don't even remember from 20 years ago!



© Juliet Grace 'I'm really excited about an episode where we see Lucy working with Nyla (Mekia Cox),' says Melissa

Do you allow that to impact the way you approach portraying Lucy? Melissa: One of the ways that fans of our show have influenced my decisions is that they have inspired me to get very specific.What I have delighted in is that, sometimes I'll layer things in because it's pleasurable for me – I love making sure that the human that is Lucy has continuity and we're not forgetting the things that she's gone through, that if something happened to her in season two that might leave seeds that affect her in season eight – and I remember the first time that fans clued in on it and were like, 'Did anybody notice this?' When I saw that, I was like, 'Oh my God, this is going to be fun. You guys are nerdy just like me,' and I want to contribute to that, because it brings so much joy to that process. Do you work with other actors, like Eric for example, to decide how to portray the nuances of the scene? Melissa: Working with others depends on the scene – if it is a scene that has a lot of layers and should have a lot of history built into it, I do break it down quite thoroughly. A lot of this season gives opportunities to see that Lucy is a really good cop, with a capacity for deduction and putting things together, and when you have a character who is so capable, preparation must set you up to be able to portray that accurately. There are other times, if it's an interactive scene that involves a lot of listening and relational dynamics, when I think it's more important not to prepare too much, to leave space to respond to the living, breathing human in front of you. But for the most part, our cast prepares on their own and then we bring it together live on camera, and that adds to the electricity that we capture. What have you learned about yourself from Lucy? Melissa: I'm very inspired by her resiliency and ability to retain and even nurture a spirit of joy, despite or sometimes while suffering.



One of the beautiful things about representation is that we don't know what we're capable of or what is possible for us unless we see it. At this moment, I'm thinking of Yvonne Elliman and the first time I saw the movie adaptation of Jesus Christ Superstar. This beautiful Asian woman was the ingenue singing on camera, and I remember being like, 'That's possible.'



© Disney 'There's a big storyline for Lucy around episode 10. We get to see her confronted with a cop's worst nightmare,' says Melissa