Tom Cruise's 'iconic' action drama is the perfect comfort watch – here's how to stream it

Calling all viewers with a need for speed! Tom Cruise's iconic action drama Top Gun is on TV tonight – and it's the perfect comfort watch for those still recovering from the turkey and mince pies of the festive period.

The film, which first premiered in 1986, stars Tom Cruise in the titular role of naval aviator Pete Mitchell – codenamed Maverick – who embarks on an exhilarating journey alongside his radar intercept officer Nick "Goose" Bradshaw (Anthony Edwards) after being accepted into the US Navy's elite flying school, Top Gun.

© CBS via Getty Images Anthony Edwards as Lt. Nick "Goose" Bradshaw and Tom Cruise as Lt. Pete "Maverick" Mitchell

Despite a mixed critical reception on release, the film became a box office phenomenon, eventually grossing $357.4 million worldwide against a production budget of around $15 million. It went on to become the highest-grossing film of 1986 and gained a cult following, with many recognising it for its equally iconic soundtrack.

Nearly four decades on, Top Gun remains one of the most beloved action films of its era. The success of its much-anticipated 2022 sequel, Top Gun: Maverick, which grossed more than £1.25 billion ($1.5 billion) worldwide, proves that the franchise is still very much in demand – and few viewers could fail to be moved by the emotional on-screen reunion between Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer.

WATCH: Top Gun: Maverick Trailer

When Top Gun: Maverick came out in 2022, Greg 'Tarzan' Davis (who plays Coyote) exclusively spoke to HELLO! about what it was like working with Tom Cruise on the sequel. The actor shared: "He has been doing this for 40 plus years and he still came to set with an enthusiasm that matched my first day on set.

"I have always loved film but I love it even more now from working with Tom and understanding how everything is built, learning that whole process. And working with him every day is an opportunity to learn as every time he speaks he is dropping nuggets; just watching him, you see why he does what he does, and I enjoyed every waking minute of being on set with him."

Read on to find out everything you need to know about Top Gun, which airs on ITV1 on Sunday 28 December at 9.30pm. Viewers will also be able to stream it on ITVX afterwards.

Top Gun's Rotten Tomatoes score

Despite holding a 59 per cent critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, the aviation movie has an impressive 83 per cent audience rating. Many fans have praised the film as a must-watch, with one writing: "The soundtrack alone is worth it! The movie is spectacular. You'll cry like a baby but it is great."

Another added: "My favorite movie of all time. I have seen it at least 200 times. When I was a kid it made me want to be a Navy Pilot," while a third penned: "I can watch it every day, it feels like I'll be watching it for the first time. Beloved characters, moments of awkward yet hilarious glances, a nostalgic film that takes years off my face. My favorite movie of all time."

© CBS via Getty Images Kelly McGillis plays Charlotte "Charlie" Blackwood, Tom's on-screen love interest

What is Top Gun about?

The film is set at the United States Navy's Fighter Weapons School, also known as Top Gun, at Air Station Miramar in San Diego, California.

The synopsis reads: "Codenamed Maverick, impetuous daredevil Navy ace Pete Mitchell is accepted into Top Gun, Miramar's elite fighter school – once there, the impulsive young pilot will have to do battle against other hotshot pilots including Iceman, a brilliant and highly-competitive fellow student.

"Maverick must give his all, but his father's mysterious and untimely demise still haunts him – will he be able to prove his worth to Charlie, the flying school's no-nonsense astrophysics instructor?"

© Alamy Stock Photo Val Kilmer, Tom Skerritt and Tom Cruise

Who stars in Top Gun?

Tom Cruise (Mission: Impossible, Jack Reacher) leads the movie as Pete "Maverick" Mitchell. He is joined by Kelly McGillis (Witness, The Accused) as Charlotte "Charlie" Blackwood, Val Kilmer (Tombstone, Heat) as LT Tom "Iceman" Kazansky and Anthony Edwards (ER, Zodiac) as LTJG Nick "Goose" Bradshaw.

Rounding out the cast are Meg Ryan, Tom Skerritt, Michael Ironside, John Stockwell, Barry Tubb, Rick Rossovich, Tim Robbins, Clarence Gilyard, Whip Hubley and James Tolkan.

Top Gun airs on ITV1 on Sunday 28 December at 9.30pm. Viewers will be able to stream it on ITVX afterwards.