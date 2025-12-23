Festive crime drama Mistletoe Murders hailed as 'exceptional' by viewers tops ITVX chart

The festive crime drama, Mistletoe Murders, has found a new UK streaming home on ITVX and it's currently the most-watched series on the platform.

The Hallmark series, which first premiered in October 2024, follows Christmas boutique owner Emily Lane (played by Grey's Anatomy actress Sarah Drew) whose sleuthing skills are tested as she investigates murders in the town of Fletcher's Grove (a nod to iconic detective Jessica Fletcher in Murder She Wrote).

The drama, which is an adaptation of the Audible series of the same name, has been hailed as "addictive" and "exceptional" by viewers, which is hardly surprising given it uniquely blends festive charm with compelling mystery, creating a cosy and comforting feel whilst also offering an intriguing whodunnit. Plus, the underlying narrative about Sarah's mysterious past, as well as the natural chemistry between the two leads, sets itself apart from traditional Hallmark releases.

© Panagiotis Pantazidis The story follows Emily Lane, a Christmas shop owner with a secret past What is Mistletoe Murders about? The story follows Emily Lane, a Christmas shop owner with a secret past. When local murders start to occur in Fletcher's Grove, Emily uses her unique talents from her past life to help solve them. While in Fletcher's Grove, she crosses paths with Detective Sam Wilner (played by Rookie Blue's Peter Mooney) and the pair strike up a connection. There are currently two six-part seasons of the show, which has yet to be greenlit for a third season. However, during an interview with HELLO!, leading star Sarah revealed that Audible series author Ken Cuperus has "floated some ideas around".

WATCH: The trailer for Mistletoe Murders season 2

© Amanda Matlovich Sarah Drew and Peter Mooney star in the series What have viewers said about the show? It's safe to say the show has gone down a storm with viewers, with one person describing the series as "an exceptional holiday mystery series" in an online review, while others hailed the series as "enjoyably addictive" and "compelling and suspenseful". Meanwhile, one person wrote on X: "Want a Christmas watch with a difference? Highly recommend Mistletoe Murders on @ITVX consisting of 2 seasons of 3x2 parts. Just finished season 1 and can’t wait to start season 2 after the way it ended," while another penned: "We loved this murder mystery story. A Hallmark surprise. Not too dark ... it kept our attention and kept us wanting more, and very entertaining. Acting was excellent."

© Peter Stranks Leading star Sarah says the show is "magic in a bottle" Why is the show so popular? According to leading star Sarah Drew, the show's popularity is down to the feeling of hope it inspires. "In these stories, you start in a state of disarray and brokenness, then you take an emotional journey with many twists, and then you come to a resolution: The good guy goes free, justice is served, or healing happens in the family, or two people fall in love," Sarah told HELLO! in an exclusive interview. "Especially the world that we live in right now, where everything is in limbo, and there's no certainty whatsoever, we cling to something that gives us hope. We're so desperate for it, and that's what makes Mistletoe Murders magic in a bottle."