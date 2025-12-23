Looking for a thriller binge? Check out Australian crime series Bay of Fires that had fans 'hooked'

Looking for a compelling thriller to binge-watch over the festive period? ITV has got you covered. Both seasons of the Australian crime drama, Bay of Fires, are available to stream on ITVX.

The series, which had viewers "hooked" with unexpected twists and turns, is set on the west coast of Tasmania and follows Stella (Marta Dusseldorp), who unexpectedly finds herself in a small, remote community which is rife with simmering feuds, crime and even murder.

© ITV Marta Dusseldorp stars as Stella in Bay of Fires

The thriller, which first aired on ABC Television in July 2023, blends dark comedy with high-stakes drama, all set in a quirky, isolated community, where our protagonist Stella finds herself faced with an eclectic group of small town residents. Intrigued? Keep reading…

What is Bay of Fires about?

The story follows corporate CEO Stella, who is sent to a small and remote Tasmanian town with her two kids after being targeted by hitmen.

WATCH: The trailer for Bay of Fires

The synopsis reads: "Anika Van Cleef is the last person you would expect to find living in a remote community in Tasmania. Betrayed and in danger, she has no other option but to trust a stranger who claims to be on her side, accept a new name she hates (Stella Heikkinen), and move her family to Mystery Bay — a town so remote it eludes GPS. Mystery Bay isn't the kind of place they put on postcards. There are no waterfalls, murals, or floral clocks, and the natural beauty that is there (a dense, primordial forest) — the town does its very best to hide."

© ITV The series is available to stream on ITVX

What have viewers said about Bay of Fires?

The series has been praised by viewers as a fresh take on the dramedy genre, with one person commenting on the unique blend of humour and suspense, while another highlighted the "moments of high tension" and "witty dialogue that leaves your stomach sore".

One person was "hooked" after the first episode, writing: "Loved the first episode. Unexpected twists and turns left me wanting more, much more," while another added: "What a great mix of comedy and drama all filmed in beautiful locations. I can't wait to see how the story line and characters of Bay of Fires evolve. This is quirky Australian comedy drama at its best!"

What have critics said about the show?

The series has received mixed reviews from TV critics, with The Guardian awarding two stars in its review, which said the show "is so lost between drama and comedy that its story – and its cast – fails to register either way".

© ITV The story follows Stella, who unexpectedly finds herself in a remote community which is rife with simmering feuds and crime

Meanwhile, The Sydney Morning Herald handed out four stars, describing the crime thriller as having a "happily nutty spirit".

Seasons one and two of Bay of Fires are available to stream on ITVX now.